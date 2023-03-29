After four years of service in Vietnam, Charlie Clopper continued his military career upon returning home to the United States.
Clopper, the chaplain of the American Legion Post 179 in New Braunfels, said he didn’t experience a negative homecoming.
But he remembers stories of friends who faced boos, hisses and heckling when they returned to civilian life.
“It’s wonderful that Vietnam veterans now are not forgotten, as they used to be,” Clopper said. “We love the support that we get from New Braunfels and from the state of Texas.”
Vietnam War veterans and their families gathered at the New Braunfels Veterans Memorial on Wednesday to remember and honor those who served.
March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
This date in 1973 was when the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam, and Wednesday marked the 50-year anniversary.
The day also marks when the U.S. Military Assistance Command Vietnam was disestablished.
More than 58,000 Americans were killed in the war.
A 2012 proclamation signed by President Barack Obama declared the day a commemoration of those who served.
“In one of the war’s most profound tragedies, many of these men and women came home to be shunned or neglected — to face treatment unbefitting their courage and a welcome unworthy of their example. We must never let this happen again,” the proclamation reads.
The Captain James Jack Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) organized Wednesday’s event.
Regent Margaret Swanzey spoke about the day’s history and led the group in a moment of silence.
“Each person who served during this period earned, and rightly deserves, profound thanks,” Swanzey said.
