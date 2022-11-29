A program serving New Braunfels’ homeless population will soon move into a permanent location.
New Braunfels City Council members on Monday authorized the city to enter into a lease agreement with New Braunfels Housing Partners to use a former fire station as a homeless program facility.
The approved measure authorizes the city manager to execute a 25-year lease agreement with the nonprofit agency to use the building and property for its First Footing program at 4120 Loop 337.
The building comes with an annual lease rate of $1 with an option to renew at the city council’s discretion, similar to other lease arrangements with other nonprofit agencies using city property and facilities. NB Housing Partners plans to invest significant funds in building and property improvements. The city maintains no operating expenses on the building.
The building had served residents as Fire Station No. 2 since 1975. Firefighters moved into a new 16,300-square-foot station on South Water Lane in September. The station was part of the city’s 2019 bond program, costing around $7.3 million.
Since starting operations in early 2021, utilizing motel rooms in the city, the First Footing program has served about 400 individuals with shelter, support, case management and housing plan services, representing nearly 18,600 nights of shelter provided.
The program serves an average of about 30 individuals daily. That demand increases to nearly 50 individuals on cold weather nights.
Of the total served, 143 individuals were reconnected with other communities closer to their support system to meet their needs better.
In a presentation to council members, City Manager Robert Camareno cited the advantages of the location.
“It is already zoned for the intended use,” Camareno said. “It already includes kitchen, restroom and living facilities. It’s not adjacent to residential areas, which was a concern from the community when other locations were being considered.”
The location is near the New Braunfels Police Department headquarters and a future Comal County mental health treatment facility.
But the site also comes with some challenges, Camareno said.
“There is limited room for expansion and colocation of additional services on this site,” he said. “And the facility will need to be modified and renovated to accommodate current demands for the program.”
The First Footing program is not a shelter where people come in, bed for the night and leave the following day — the public’s typical view of a homeless shelter.
The program provides support services such as identification document recovery, establishing employment and reestablishing benefit income such as retirement, disability, or food assistance, which program organizers say significantly increases the likelihood of individuals establishing long-term housing.
The program also provides law enforcement officers an option when encountering individuals requiring shelter services, according to Police Chief Keith Lane. Without the program, Lane told council members, officers would be significantly limited in the level of support they could provide individuals requiring assistance.
“We have a very strong partnership with NBHP and First Footing,” Lane told council members. “Our officers encounter homeless individuals in our community on a daily basis. What First Footing allows us to do is if we encounter individuals who don’t have housing and don’t have shelter but want that, if they meet the criteria, we’re able to take them directly to First Footing, turn them over to them and get the officer back on the street.”
Lane added that although state law bans camping on public property not designated for that usage, officers cannot enforce that law unless there is an available shelter in the community.
“They are literally the only shelter that meets that criteria,” he said. “So that gives us the ability to enforce that and displace somebody under that law.”
NB Housing Partners and its collaborating agencies have been pursuing a permanent location for the program for some time.
NB Housing Partners had previously verbally agreed with the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation regarding the former activity center at 655 Landa St. to allow time to assess the structure’s viability for use by the First Footing program.
But the program’s proposed relocation to Landa Street drew significant and sometimes heated pushback, with residents and neighbors expressing concerns earlier this year about safety and other issues in Council meetings and on social media. In contrast, local clergy, volunteers and formerly homeless residents were touting the program’s success.
Floodplain mitigation requirements and the timeline needed to implement them caused NB Housing Partners to abandon those plans to renovate the building.
A detailed environmental review and floodplain mapping study revealed extensive floodproofing requirements to comply with city occupancy codes that would add up to two years to the construction timeline. Program organizers said the longer timeline was incompatible with the program’s relocation schedule.
The First Footing program focuses primarily on serving single men and couples. The program refers youth to Connections Individual and Family Services and, whenever possible, refers single women and families to the Crisis Center of Comal County and Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels.
