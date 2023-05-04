How people feel on the outside matters, but not any more than how they feel on the inside.
Deeper than internal organs, inner thoughts and emotions are important, too.
Because of this, it’s essential to know about mental health and resources available in one’s area — especially during Mental Health Month.
One resource available for those in need is the Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disability Center (MHDD).
The organization offers help in 19 counties in the Hill Country area, including Comal County.
One program at the Hill Country MHDD Center is its Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT), which is available 24 hours daily.
The team is comprised of trained professionals that offer crisis services for both adults and children, such as case management, assessments, crisis follow-up and support to allow the individual to stay in the community.
According to Jennifer Nieto, Hill Country MHDD Center’s mental health clinic director in New Braunfels, this program was created to make mental healthcare more accessible, increase safety and reduce suicide completion.
The program is evidence-based and nationally proven; MCOT was designed to help those in crisis while preserving community resources by lessening the strain on hospitals, schools, law enforcement and other agencies.
Nieto said that people should not, and do not need to, wait until a situation reaches an emergency level to get help.
After all, prevention is a crucial part of MCOT.
In the last 12 months alone, members of MCOT have screened 970 people in crises. This led to 422 hospitalizations, 548 safety plans — a preventative tool used to help individuals who struggle with their mental health — and referrals to company partners for other services that helped avoid hospitalizations.
Although Nieto believes there is a time and a place for hospitalization, she said the organization aims to give less restrictive options.
From 2017 to 2022, MCOT has provided services to around 7,225 Comal County residents; most calls with individuals resulted in safety plans as opposed to in-patient hospitalization.
Hill Country MHDD Center made 5,135 referrals to community partners as well.
Since its inception, the McKenna Foundation has supported MCOT, granting $1 million to help with the mental health program.
There is also a 24-hour crisis hotline available every day of the week that residents can reach at 1-877-466-0660.
