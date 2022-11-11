New Braunfels High School junior Leighton Adams was injured on Thursday night when he fell at least 20 feet from a utility pole after being electrocuted.
At about 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, New Braunfels Fire and EMS responded to a report of a 17-year-old boy who had fallen from a metal utility pole in the 200 block of FM1863.
NBFD spokesperson David Ferguson, who did not identify the victim, said the boy appeared to have climbed the pole and was shocked by electrical wires.
A fundraising webpage created by a family friend identified the boy as New Braunfels High School quarterback Leighton Adams.
New Braunfels Independent School District Athletics Director Jim Streety confirmed that the student was injured “in a non-football related accident.”
“Coach Mangold met with the team this morning before school there at the fieldhouse,” Streety said. “We also had our school crisis team counselors available as well.”
He fell at least 20 to 30 feet.
EMS treated the boy at the scene, and transported him to a San Antonio hospital.
Ferguson said he is in critical but stable condition.
The incident reportedly occurred at New Braunfels Christian Academy, although Ferguson did not confirm that location.
NBCA was hosting girls and boys basketball games on Thursday night.
NBCA head of school Nick Reeves could not give any information about the incident.
The Unicorn football team has a playoff game on Friday night in San Antonio against Reagan.
“The next guy is going to go in there and do his very best,” Streety said of Adams' absence. “We have a young man who will be doing just that.”
