New Braunfels High School has announced a new principal for the school of nearly 2,000 students.
Greg Hughes will start in the role on July 1, according to a New Braunfels Independent School District news release.
Hughes has been New Braunfels Middle School principal since 2015.
He was also an assistant principal at the high school for two years, and for one year was the administrator for the district’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP).
“After eight terrific years serving as the NBMS principal, the next chapter of my career has arrived,” Hughes said in a statement. “I am excited for this new opportunity and look forward to returning to NBHS to serve this great community.”
Hughes has taught and coached in Poteet, Belton, Academy, San Antonio and Judson school districts.
He came to NBISD in 2012, after two years as an at-risk specialist at Sam Houston High School in San Antonio.
Jim Largent, who served as the district’s interim superintendent during Hughes’ hiring, said the new principal “has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, an unwavering commitment to student success, and a strong commitment to building positive relationships with staff, students, and families.”
“We are confident that his expertise and passion will serve our high school community exceptionally well,” Largent said in a statement.
Hughes has a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Mary Hardin-Baylor and a master’s degree in education supervision from the University of Phoenix.
He was named NBISD’s Principal of the Year in 2022.
Hughes will replace Chris Smith, who became principal in July 2020.
The district is currently doing a “campus replacement” for New Braunfels High School.
A $102.8 million first phase, funded by voters in the 2021 bond election, will build a new 196,000 square-foot, three-story classroom wing.
Crews will relocate the JROTC facility, tennis courts and practice field to build the addition.
District officials expect the first phase to be finished by the fall of 2025.
For about a decade, New Braunfels High School has served 10th-12th graders.
Freshmen will return to NBHS in the fall of 2024.
Long Creek High School, NBISD’s second high school, is being built at the site of the district’s current Ninth Grade Center.
Hughes’ hiring is one of several district leadership changes in recent weeks.
Laurelyn Arterbury’s first day as the new superintendent was May 30.
The district has hired Susan Peery as the principal of Lone Star Early Childhood Center.
Peery, who has 40 years of education experience and is currently the interim assistant principal at Carl Schurz Elementary, will start at Lone Star on July 25.
