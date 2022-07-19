New Braunfels ISD has announced that New Braunfels High School’s girls basketball head coach, Jimmy Keresztury, died after suffering a heart attack on Monday.
Keresztury was attending the annual Texas High School Coaches Association & Coaches Education Foundation Coaching School and Convention in San Antonio with athletic personnel from the district when he was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon, NBISD Athletic Director Jim Streety said.
“Jimmy was just an unbelievable man with an infectious personality, and we were so glad to have him coaching our girls basketball team and the girls just took to him immediately,” Streety said.
Before taking the position as the Lady Unicorn’s basketball coach two years ago, Keresztury spent time coaching at Canyon High School, where he and his family had attended high school.
“He's made a huge difference,” Streety said. “We were very pleased with what he was doing with our girls basketball program, and so were the girls and their parents — had a lot of positive feedback from the impact that he had on our girls basketball program.”
The district placed a crisis intervention team at New Braunfels Middle School, where the girl’s strength and conditioning practices are usually held, Tuesday morning to assist those who are grieving.
A GoFundMe campaign was created to help with funeral and living expenses for Keresztury’s family Tuesday afternoon and had amassed over half its $25,000 goal only four hours after it was posted.
“He touched countless lives while teaching and coaching at Canyon and New Braunfels High Schools and that loss will surely be felt,” campaign organizer Kelly Wagner wrote on the GoFundMe page. “The greatest injustice of all is that James and Jaye won't get to finish growing up with their dad. They are lucky for the years they had, but it wasn't enough. It will never be enough. This world seems a little dimmer now without Jimmy in it. His absence will be felt for an exceptionally long time… probably forever.”
Those considering donating to the fundraising campaign can visit here.
