The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung directed a $10,000 donation to the United Way of Comal County to further its mission of community engagement and focusing resources where they are needed the most.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose a local nonprofit or nonprofits to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
“Walls Foundation gifts allow our paper to make a significant impact on nonprofits that make our area better and help local volunteers to carry out their mission,” Herald-Zeitung publisher Neice Bell said.
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board of trustees vote on distribution.
Organizations that received Walls Foundation grants for 2023 provide meals, crisis funding, housing assistance, literacy services, job training, counseling, animal rescue and adoption, arts and science enrichment, healthcare to the underinsured and drug rehabilitation support, among other critical services.
“The United Way is deep grateful for the continued generosity of the Carnage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation,” Terry Robinson, executive director of the United Way of Comal County, said. “These funds will help support 33 of our nonprofits throughout Comal County.”
In the past 13 years, the foundation has given more than $3.5 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and Lawton, Oklahoma.
“I’m proud to be part of a company that places priority on giving back to its communities,” Bell said. “We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including employing local people, practicing accountability and community building journalism, helping our local businesses reach customers and so much more.”
