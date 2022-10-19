Halloween is quickly approaching and New Braunfels is looking to kick off festivities early with several safe and fun trick-or-treating events.
For an early start to Halloween festivities, SPJST Lodge #185 in New Braunfels is holding a fall fun day event at VFW Post 7110.
The 4-hour event on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. will have trunk-or-treating, several contests including a costume contest, best decorated trunk contest and homemade cookie contest, a dominoes tournament, prizes and more.
Already looking ahead to Christmas, the event is looking to ring in holiday cheer with a Christmas ornament contest.
New Braunfels ISD is hosting its annual trick-or-treating event aptly named Trick or Treat on Unicorn Street on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at New Braunfels High School, which will turn into a fun safe environment to gather candy and other treats.
The event sponsored by New Braunfels High School HOSA-Future Health Professionals, will also be collecting canned food donations.
Come dressed in costume and ready to stroll at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
IBEX Global New Braunfels is making its return for another year of festive fun with its trunk-or-treating event on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event welcomes kids in costume for an evening of games, inflatables, food and most of all — candy.
For a night of wholesome Halloween fun, head downtown for Spooktacular.
On Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the downtown area will block traffic to allow candy seekers an opportunity for a safe trick-or-treating experience.
Caped crusaders and princesses in tiaras can visit the shops to fill their buckets to the brim with sweet Halloween treats.
On Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., take a trip to Kinder Ranch Elementary for their Spooktacular Halloween event.
The community event consisting of costumes, trick-or-treating, food trucks, games and more is $10 a ticket and all proceeds go back to helping fund school programs.
For those looking for something during the day look no further than the New Braunfels Farmers Market.
Along with their usual Saturday offerings, the market will welcome children and pets for costume contests, live music and vendor trick-or-treating.
It all starts on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. Registration for the costume contest ends at 10:45 a.m. with the contest kicking off shortly thereafter.
For those who find themselves in historical Gruene to celebrate Halloween, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 kids can visit the businesses for something sweet to sink their teeth into.
While in Gruene stop by the Halloween Festival & Night Market at the Gruene Outpost River Lodge on Saturday, Oct. 29.
From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. event goers can enjoy live music, food trucks and local vendors. Halloween activities for kids include a kids foam party, trick-or-treating and games.
Trunks will be open and ready for candy business on Saturday, Oct. 29. River City Church is hosting theirs at Canyon Middle School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Mayer Ranch is filling their parking lot with trunks full of candy from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Greater Life Church is continuing the Halloween fun on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. families can take part in trunk-or-treating.
