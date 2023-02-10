Love is in the air as the Herald-Zeitung opens up its latest photo gallery celebrating the area’s cutest couples.
“It’s a romantic time of year — Valentine’s Day,” Herald-Zeitung Publisher Neice Bell said. “It’s nice to see happy couples.”
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 11 couples can upload their photos to the online gallery using the banner at the top of the paper’s website for the chance to win a $100 gift card to McAdoo’s Seafood Company.
The winning submission will be chosen at random, and couples will only have until the Thursday, Feb. 16 deadline to be considered for the prize.
Readers will be able to view the photos in the gallery online, and submissions will be printed in the newspaper.
The Valentine’s Day photo gallery is just the latest gallery to hit the Herald-Zeitung webpage, and readers can always look forward to something new and exciting right around the corner.
