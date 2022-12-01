Five people were killed on Nov. 19 when a 22-year-old armed with multiple guns walked into a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and opened fire.
At least 17 other people were injured in the mass shooting at Club Q.
Now, the public is invited to gather at a vigil on Saturday evening at the Main Plaza in Downtown New Braunfels to remember the victims.
The event is organized by Riverside Pride, New Braunfels Young Republicans and Comal Young Democrats.
Merrie Fox, vice president of Riverside Pride, said her organization is helping with the event because of the powerful message that comes from crossing political lines to raise awareness about impacts of violence.
“It’s about coming together in unity to make connections and bring about the idea that we can cross lines of policy, religion, ideology and orientation,” Fox said. “Because what’s most important is we are all working toward the dignity of all human beings and the unification of our communities.”
The political groups organized the vigil together, said Bently Paiz, president of Comal Young Democrats.
“We started working together to better understand each other’s concerns and find a common ground and make real change in the community,” Paiz said. “It’s not about blaming sides. That’s not what makes change.”
Paiz will help welcome vigil attendees and distribute candles at Saturday’s event.
A community faith leader will speak about the importance of unity.
Riverside Pride president Russell VanHoose will read the victims’ names and honor them with a moment of silence.
Officials have identified those killed in the attack as Daniel Aston, 28; Derrick Rump, 38; Kelly Loving, 40; Raymond Green Vance, 22; and Ashley Paugh, 35.
After the moment of silence, New Braunfels Young Republicans treasurer and policy director DJ Seeger will speak.
Seeger, who is openly gay, said the groups are committed to “finding a way forward” on issues that affect everyone.
“Regardless of your political affiliation, the slaying of any group of people is morally and ethically reprehensible,” Seeger said. “This is a human issue. These are people’s lives that were lost because one person had a heart full of hate.”
The vigil will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6:00 p.m.
