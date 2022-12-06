About 50 people gathered in New Braunfels’ downtown plaza on Saturday, Dec. 3 to remember the victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs and call for an end to hate and violence.
Rev. Carla Cheatham of Faith United Church of Christ said that the event was a time to grieve and to unite.
“Everyone has the right to live in full inclusion and safety as they are,” Cheatham said.
Five people were killed on Nov. 19 in a shooting at Club Q, a gay club in Colorado Springs.
Russell VanHoose, Riverside Pride board president, read aloud the names of the victims at Saturday’s vigil.
“We who have found our voice most often have not done so alone,” Cheatham said. “The only way we will truly move forward is if we do stand together.”
The victim’s photos were displayed around the plaza fountain.
The crowd wrote messages on a banner that will be sent to an LGBTQ group in Colorado Springs.
“May you find strength and love in each other,” one note read. “Texas loves you,” read another.
Miracle Flores came to the event to show support and “seek unity in a time of division.”
“You could have walked by these people in the grocery store or passed them on the way to work,” she said of the victims. “They were somebody’s loved ones.”
The vigil was a nonpartisan effort.
Riverside Pride, New Braunfels Young Republicans and Comal Young Democrats organized the event.
DJ Seeger, treasurer and policy director for the Republican group, called hate-driven violence and the “fear of diversity and inclusion” an un-American attitude.
“It is important for all of us to remember on both sides of the political aisle that America’s strength is born out of the uniqueness of each and every one of us,” Seeger said. “Where we come from, what we believe in, and, most importantly, who we choose to love is the source of our national strength and pride.”
