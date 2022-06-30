Thousands of tourists flock to local rivers during the summer months — and some of them inevitably need a little help.
Residents in one neighborhood are banding together to help tubers safely exit the Comal River.
Donald Pickett and his wife Stephanie along with a few of their neighbors have been aiding tubers on the river since they moved to New Braunfels five years ago following the loss of their daughter.
The Picketts have been able to find peace and happiness through helping people.
“Helping people out in nature, fire and water — that’s what keeps us going,” Pickett said. “We’ve lost the most magnificent person you could ever know in your life … so, we show grace, and we give of ourselves and of our time.”
During most weekends during tubing season, Pickett can be seen in his brightly colored “idiot outfit,” which often consists of a snorkel, tropical swim trunks and a neon yellow waterproof jacket, at the bottom of the public exit warning people about the bottom stair, which is slowly falling away from the railing.
During his time on the water Pickett has helped people who can’t get out of their tubes, retrieved lost items and helped park rangers rescue people who have gotten trapped underneath their tubes or need help with their infants.
“Me and the rangers have a deal where if they’re there and I’m there I’ll just holler, ‘Ranger! Baby!’ and one will come immediately (and we’ll pull the baby from the water),” Pickett said.
Pickett said once he was out with his wife on a morning swim when they encountered a man passed out drunk inside his tube. Pickett swam out into the middle of the river and grabbed him by his feet to shake him but couldn’t wake him. He paddled him to the river exit and called the police. Pickett’s quick thinking may have even saved the man’s life.
“We pull people out all the time,” Pickett said. “It’s just what we do.”
Avoiding trouble
On Saturday, May 14, Comal County had its first river fatality of the season when an unidentified man drowned on the Guadalupe River. To the north, Canyon Lake has had a deadly start to its season with two drownings, two near drownings that hospitalized people, and two more people killed after a boat ran over them.
Independence Day weekend is expected to bring thousands of tourists out to the county’s lakes and rivers for recreational activities on the water such as tubing, paddle boarding and swimming.
With that many people crowding bodies of water, especially the rivers, New Braunfels is encouraging people to take precautions to have a safe and fun time over the holiday.
New Braunfels shared helpful safety tips and information to prevent life-threatening situations on the water such as suggesting weak swimmers wear a life jacket and not encouraging young children or pets to float the river.
In addition, the city made it a point to reinforce the guideline that prohibits visitors from jumping from non-approved surfaces given the river’s fluctuating depths.
To further prevent accidents, the city recommends wearing footwear to minimize stepping on debris not visible to the eye and not tying tubes together, which runs the risk of jamming the public exit and increases the possibility for people to flip over in their tubes at the tube chute or the exit.
Given the Picketts’ experience with crowded exits, which tends to cause panic as people near the end of their floats, they have witnessed many fall out of their tubes or miss the exit altogether because of alcohol-impaired judgment or not being aware of safety guidelines.
With limited lifeguards on duty, the city believes it’s important for people to be prepared and know what to expect.
Having a plan can make a difference when going through the tube chute, which poses the greatest potential risk for flipping over, and exiting the river safely, according to a video from the city. To learn more about river safety, things permitted on the river, or to plan a float, visit www.playinnewbraunfels.com/tube-in-new-braunfels/.
