OAKLAND, California — Tuesday was a big night for Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller.
The New Braunfels High School alum made his MLB debut, starting against the Oakland A’s after being brought up from Double-A.
Miller had a historic outing, retiring his first 16 batters before allowing a hit in the bottom of the sixth. It’s tied for the second-longest perfect game bid in a pitcher’s MLB debut since 1961.
The event was reminiscent of Miller’s perfect-game bid at the Double-A level.
“My last game of the year last year, I think I went into the sixth, as well, but it’s a little different here,” he said. “This is probably a little cooler.”
The right-hander finished the night with 10 strikeouts through six innings, the most ever by a Mariner in a debut. He allowed one run, two hits and zero walks.
“Pretty good way to start off your major league career,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Unbelievable performance tonight by Bryce Miller. Calm, cool as any young player I’ve ever seen really getting the opportunity to start his first major league game.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
