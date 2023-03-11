In its final regular season match on senior night, New Braunfels girls soccer defeated Judson in a 1-0 shutout Friday night.
Having already grabbed the District 27-6A title the week prior, the Unicorns now are 15-5-2 and finish district play with an unbeaten 9-0-1 league record.
In the contest, junior forward Francesca Coronado scored the team’s lone goal off an assist from senior forward Bella Castilleja.
The score was enough for the Unicorns as goalkeepers Autumn Lugo and Payton Mills held down the fort, allowing no goals. Each played a half as Lugo played the first and grabbed a save while Mills played the second.
With the regular season over, the Unicorns will turn their attention to the UIL playoffs, where they will face the fourth-place finisher in District 28-6A in the bi-district round from March 23-25.
Rangers move to 21-0 record
In its final home game of the regular season, Smithson Valley girls soccer protected its undefeated record, defeating Boerne-Champion 3-0 Friday night.
The Rangers’ 18th shutout this season brings them to 21-0 overall and 13-0 in District 26-5A.
The senior trio of forwards Jasmin Dominguez, Sabrina Taber and midfielder Arianna Monnin scored a goal each.
Senior forward Malia Thalman led the squad with two assists, and Taber had one.
Senior goalkeeper Jacy White played the full 80 minutes, grabbing three saves and, yet again, not allowing a goal.
The Rangers will face Pieper to close their regular season on the road at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 in San Antonio.
