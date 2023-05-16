New Braunfels has much to be proud of, from its rich history and tradition to its famous rivers and parks.
With the outdoors being a staple in the community, the Comal Trail Alliance aims to get people active and outside.
The nonprofit organization not only advocates for the use of trails currently available but works to build and bring more trails into the community.
Both goals are accomplished through its annual Sweaty Yeti Trail Run event.
In the past, the organization used grants to complete small trail projects in Dry Comal Creek and Panther Canyon.
When current Comal Trail Alliance President Austin Buck joined the organization around seven years ago, the group decided to start fundraising.
This is where the idea of the Sweaty Yeti Trail Run came in.
According to Buck, there aren’t trail runs in Comal County, but mainly on-road 5K events.
The alliance wanted the opportunity to fundraise while showing off the available trails.
The name came to Buck while hiking in Pikes Peak in Colorado at around 11,000 feet.
“Texas is pretty hot, so we wanted something that was kind of fun and that would kind of not be too serious,” Buck said. “Our group is pretty small, and we have a good time and we want people outdoors, so the Yeti is kind of a nice symbol of that, and then the word sweaty just rhymed really well.”
This year marks the fifth annual Sweaty Yeti event. The first run was held at Landa Park, and the second was at Panther Canyon Trail.
The run eventually had to be held virtually due to COVID-19, and still had around 220 participants.
This year participants will meet at Dry Comal Creek at the baseball fields on Saturday, June 3.
After the race, a small celebration with music is held, and awards are given to the top racers.
Registration is still open for those interested in participating, and the funds will help the organization to continue its trail projects, such as the rim trail project at Panther Canyon that is currently in the works.
“It’s great for entry-level trail runners ... and the beauty of running on trails is it’s really soft on your knees,” Buck said. “It also keeps your mind kind of busy, so you’re thinking about every step instead of thinking about, ‘Oh, I hate running,’ so you can go through 30 minutes pretty quickly and feel good about a 5K and not even realize that you ran the whole thing because you’re kind of watching every step and enjoying the way.”
