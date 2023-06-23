Shaded by the garden beds in full bloom at the New Braunfels Food Bank, 10-year-old Elise makes compost in a glass jar.
She carefully adds layers of dirt, shredded carrots, leaves and paper, then pours water into the jar.
“We’ve been learning all about plants and life cycles,” said Elise, who participated in this week’s “Sow Healthy Garden Camp” at the New Braunfels Food Bank. “Now we’re making compost. All of it is super fun.”
The students grab their trowels.
They eagerly move on to digging in the dirt and planting peppers in a garden bed.
Jennifer Huff, nutrition educator at the food bank, said the hands-on activities help students see the process of growing fresh food.
She shows the students how to space out the pepper plants in the soil.
The group peers inside the food bank’s compost bins.
They clamor to catch a glimpse of what their own jars will look like in a few weeks.
“This really connects them with where their food comes from,” Huff said. “Then we find that when we start to introduce vegetables, they understand where it comes from, and maybe that vegetable isn’t as scary as it used to be.”
This week the students learned about soil types and did nature crafts.
They identified insects in the garden and learned about roles of different organisms in the ecosystem.
A highlight for many garden camp participants was harvesting more than 30 pounds of bright red tomatoes.
Some campers couldn’t wait to try what they picked from the food bank garden beds, so they munched on the juicy harvest in the car on the way home.
“That was my favorite part,” said camper Karen.
The food bank will host a cooking camp for children in July.
For more information about programs and services, visit nbfoodbank.org.
