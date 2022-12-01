The New Braunfels Fire Department fought a house fire on Thursday afternoon in the 2200 block of West San Antonio Street.
The blaze near Concepcion Ave. started a little before 4 p.m., according to an NBFD Facebook post.
Two NBFD firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries and were being treated by medics at the scene just before 5 p.m.
EMS treated a woman in the home for smoke inhalation at the scene.
According to NBFD, the fire started in an “older home that had been converted into multiple apartment units.”
The street in the area was closed in both directions as firefighters fought the blaze.
