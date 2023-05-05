A New Braunfels firefighter was arrested in Guadalupe County on Thursday.
Karl Wayne Brietzke Jr., age 34, was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail.
The Marion resident faces two charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intention to commit bodily injury.
Jail records show that the alleged incidents occurred in April.
Brietzke’s bond has been set at $50,000 total for the two charges.
He was released from jail on bond Friday, May 5.
Brietzke has been with the New Braunfels Fire Department since 2008.
The city said that he “will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and the City of New Braunfels will fully cooperate with investigators.”
The Herald-Zeitung has requested documents related to Brietzke’s arrest.
