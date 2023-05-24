New Braunfels Fire Department crews didn’t know what to expect last week when they were called to Comal Iron and Metals.
When they arrived, they found a mock vehicle accident scenario designed to test their skills — and they got right to work.
Assistant fire chief Matt Bushnell said the majority of fire department responses are for EMS calls.
That’s followed by minor vehicle accidents and fire alarms.
“But it’s those low-frequency events that we want to train for,” Bushnell said. “We try to find unique stuff to test us before the real thing happens, in all aspects of rescue.”
The metal recycling center offered the department a place to train and the old vehicles to use.
The scene is complex.
It’s what first responders call an underride — a large truck, bus or 18-wheeler stops suddenly, and a smaller car drives underneath the bigger vehicle.
Not only that, but the “patient” in the car has a piece of metal through their chest.
Their legs are trapped underneath the steering column, which is being crushed by the bus.
“In trauma, there’s a thing called the golden hour, which means from the time of the incident you want to get the patient to definitive care, to a trauma center, within that hour,” Bushnell said.
First responders are fighting the clock as soon as the 911 call comes in.
They must work out how to remove the patient from the car, while also providing on-site medical care.
NBFD has responded to similar incidents before.
“This team will learn little intricacies about this battery-operated extrication equipment,” Bushnell said. “They may go down one path, then realize they need to adapt the conditions they have and change the plan as needed.”
The department constantly does skills training with individual tools and techniques.
But scenario-based training is another level of preparation, said battalion chief Jeremy VanAusdall.
“We do these on a random basis from an all-hazards approach,” he said. “It could be vehicle extrication like this, could be hazardous materials, rope rescue, a confined space, industrial accident, or firefighting.”
Not everyone in the department does this particular training scenario.
Every person has a different role, and they will debrief after the rescue to talk about what worked and what could have been better.
“Our end goal is to have somebody survive this incident,” VanAusdall said. “We always have a Plan A, Plan B, and at least a Plan C.”
