New Braunfels Fire Department units continue to monitor the site of a large mulch fire, which began overnight at a business located in the 300 block of Solms Road, NBFD officials said.
Crews have contained the fire as of 6 a.m. Tuesday thanks to a coordinated effort to stop the spread of the fire, and will remain on scene for at least 24 hours as they allow the fire to burn out on its own.
When the fire department arrived around 1:00 a.m. they found two piles of burning mulch, which eventually sparked two more piles, said David Ferguson, city of New Braunfels communications manager.
Responding agencies worked with Cemex, New Braunfels Utilities along with Comal County and City of New Braunfels street crews to utilize heavy duty equipment to spread materials and prevent further spread of the fire.
“The fire department trains for these types of things,” Ferguson said. “The quick response, not just of the fire department, but of NBU, Cemex and city street and counting street crews — that's a coordinated effort that doesn't just happen by accident. (It’s) part of a plan of action that has been planned and trained on in the past so that there can be a quick response to this to minimize the impact of these types of incidents.”
Officials say there are no injuries, damages or threats of the fire spreading to nearby buildings, and the material burning is natural.
The business where the fire started inspects the mulch piles daily and were out at 11 p.m. Monday checking them, Comal County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said.
Cameras positioned on the property didn’t capture anyone prior to the fire leading Klabunde to believe the fire was accidental.
Klabunde suspects it began as the result of spontaneous combustion due to dry weather conditions and low humidity.
An investigation will be opened to determine the cause of the fire, Klabunde said.
While crews keep an eye on the situation, Solms Road between FM 482 and Wald Road will remain closed until the fire is burnt out and is deemed safe enough to reopen.
Officials are estimating access should open sometime Wednesday morning accounting for the 24-hour timeframe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.