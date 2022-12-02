New Braunfels Fire Department Battalion Chief Donny Obuch received a letter of commendation this week for “exceptional diligence” during a fire at Old River City Cafe on Oct. 30.
Just after 1:00 a.m. on that day, crews responded to the restaurant fire on FM 725.
New Braunfels Fire Chief Ruy Lozano said the firefighters encountered heavy smoke, but not a lot of flames.
“So the first thing you do in this situation is you set up ventilation,” Lozano said in a video update.
Crews cut holes in the roof so smoke could escape.
Incident commander Obuch saw that the fire was likely in the attic space.
Because there were no civilians inside, he ordered the crew to leave the building.
About two minutes later, the structure collapsed.
“The decision to evacuate the structure saved lives,” Lozano said.
Crews returned to the station after it appeared that the fire was well extinguished.
But the fire marshal on scene soon reported that the flames had rekindled.
Firefighters returned and fully extinguished the blaze.
Lozano said the crew did a thorough job on the initial response.
“But what we don’t do is overhaul an area and put firefighters at risk in an area that’s already collapsed, and that’s what happened in this particular case,” he said.
High winds likely fueled a small ember in a hidden part of the building.
The department’s formal investigation concluded that the fire was not arson.
Just days after the fire at Old River City Cafe, another blaze burned down the Cancun Mexican Restaurant on South Seguin Ave.
Lozano acknowledged the similarities between the fires — both occurred after business hours in commercial buildings.
“But so far as the fire marshal’s office can tell, there is no connection currently with those two incidents,” he said.
The chief pointed to the return of cold weather as a potential risk for fire activity.
He urged caution as more homes and businesses plug in space heaters and turn on old heating units.
