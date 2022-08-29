A construction worker who fell 25 feet into a drainage hole was rescued by New Braunfels Fire Department first responders Monday afternoon, authorities said.
NBFD Battalion Chief Donny Obuch said units responded to the construction area adjacent to the H-E-B entrance, extending from State Highway 46 onto Loop 337, around 1 p.m. Monday.
“We were called for a person who had fallen about 25 feet, into a hole in a drainage area,” Obuch said. “We dispatched the appropriate people and did a low-angle rescue, which means we hooked up people on a rope thjat went down to get him out.”
Obuch said the patient was transported via ground EMS to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle with serious but non-life threatening injuries around 1:40 p.m.. Crews remained on the scene for another half-hour after that, he said.
Details, such as the man’s age, place of residence and the company performing the work, were to be included in a preliminary report that hadn’t yet been filed late Monday afternoon.
