After shutting its doors to the public for quite some time, Faust Brewing Company is finally hosting its grand reopening on April 1.
Originally the Faust Brewing Company was a part of the Faust Hotel, both having been owned by Vance Hinton.
Due to the high demand, there was a need for the brewing company portion to expand.
Faust Brewing Company opened its doors at its current location in 2017. Just before the pandemic, the brewery had to close up shop, but although the tasting room closed, beer production continued.
The Faust Hotel was sold off in May last year, but Hinton kept the brewery.
Brandi White was the general manager at the Faust Hotel until it was sold. Now, she serves as the general manager for Faust Brewing Company.
According to White, the grand reopening is just phase one of a three-phase process.
Leading up to Saturday’s grand reopening event was a series of renovations.
For instance, the property next to the brewery was acquired, which allowed the biergarten to be extended further.
Additionally, a food trailer has been added to the premises. Food will be available from the food trailer during the grand reopening but will be available through a limited menu.
Items from this menu include German fries, smoked brisket and French dip sandwiches, three different half-pound burgers, smoked chicken tacos and fish and chips.
The full menu will be available starting this Sunday, April 2.
Other renovations include a new stage where live music will be played and a small venue area.
Along with renovations to the tasting room, the brewery now has a full liquor license that will allow for more adult offerings to customers.
Lastly, one of the newer additions to the company is Tipsy, the eight-week-old brewery kitten. She can be seen bounding around the brewery’s office building next door.
Phase two of the renovations includes transforming one of the buildings on the property into a coffee and tea shop.
“When we got this property, we (had) these two extra buildings on it, and we thought, what are we going to do with them?” White said. “I was like, well if you can brew it, we should brew it. So we’ll be brewing coffee and tea over here. Eventually, we’ll be roasting our own beans.”
According to White, the coffee and tea shop could open as soon as mid-summer.
Phase three of the renovation plans are to add a full-fledged restaurant.
The part of the brewery that faces Castell Avenue doesn’t currently have an entrance. Along with the creation of the restaurant, a German-inspired entry will be made.
“We’re trying to bring a little bit more of the German flair back to New Braunfels,” White said. “We feel like it’s kind of been lost through the years, and so it’s going to be a modern take on a German building.”
The addition of the restaurant will not mean the food trailer will be going anywhere. In the future, the food trailer will remain and have a reduced menu, while the restaurant will adopt some of the food trailer’s menu items.
In addition to owning the brewery, Hinton previously owned local restaurant Friesenhaus. Although the restaurant has since burned down, some favorite items from Friesenhaus will be added to the future restaurant’s menu.
The restaurant is expected to open as soon as the end of this year or during the first quarter of next year, according to White.
Until then, customers can celebrate the reopening of Faust Brewing Co. Saturday at 2 p.m. with food, beer and live music.
Faust Brewing Co. is located at 499 S Castell Avenue in New Braunfels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.