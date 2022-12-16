Every child deserves to wake up to presents sitting underneath the tree on Christmas morning.
That’s why Rhonda Pilkington, the founder of UncensoredFUND, started the Christmas MONBU Project over six years ago.
“I never want a child to go back to school after the holiday break and there’s all these kids with new shoes, new clothes, new games, and they’re all talking, and that one child feels like maybe Santa Claus didn’t love them or they weren’t a good kid,” Pilkington said. “(When) you’re 7, 8 years old, you don’t understand that mom and dad couldn’t afford Christmas. You just see everybody else got a Christmas, and you didn’t get one, so I never want a child to feel like they weren’t special enough to have something under their Christmas tree.”
Pilkington began the Christmas MONBU Project as a grassroots campaign in the Moms of New Braunfels Uncensored Facebook group to help 30 families provide Christmas gifts for their children.
Since they’ve become a registered nonprofit, the project has grown into a massive charitable operation run out of Pilkington’s home in Gruene that is supplying toys on the wish lists of 900 children this year.
Hundreds of families living on social security, welfare or have disabled children living in New Braunfels and surrounding areas submit the online application for consideration each year.
The need for help from one of the Facebook group’s founding members has only grown over the years.
“Our town is growing so fast, and unfortunately, the wages don’t keep up with the cost of living in New Braunfels, so we’re seeing a huge rise (in those who need help),” Pilkington said. “I have more families this year than I did in 2020.”
While similar projects exist, MONBU sets itself apart by asking each parent to list an ultimate wish list gift. Whether it be a bike, a tablet or game system, the group tries its best to make it happen.
Along with the ultimate gift, parents provide the child’s sizes, hobbies and interests to help pick out the other gifts.
Starting in August, Pilkington gets the word out over social media, rallying local businesses and members of the community to participate by donating presents and money, which Pilkington uses to purchase gifts.
With pickup around the corner, Pilkington is navigating around a home piled high with gifts and several storage containers, along with a large tent taking over her yard to store the presents collected.
“When I first started, the (neighbors) across the street were like, ‘What are you doing? What’s going on?,’” Pilkington said. “(The neighbor) says, ‘I was really wondering, like are they dealing drugs? What’s happening?’ Now everybody’s involved.”
On pickup day, the entire neighborhood comes out to help Pilkington make sure the gifts fall into the right hand knowing with each numbered bag handed out means a kid can have a Christmas.
“On Christmas Day, the amount of messages that we get where these parents are just in tears that their kids have this great Christmas, and that they can’t believe the community came together to do this is just amazing,” Pilkington said.
While the Christmas project is one of the nonprofit’s biggest charitable efforts of the year, the Facebook group turned 501(c)(3) helps families in the area year round.
Throughout the year, Pilkington and other moms help those struggling to feed their families, keep roofs over their heads, put gas in cars and cover medical expenses.
With 300 kids on the waiting list, the nonprofit needs help ensuring they have something to put underneath their tree this Christmas.
No gift is too small or too inexpensive, and every donation goes a long way.
“Any type of toy gets put to use, whether it’s one little item or 100 items, or $2 or $20 items, we find a home for it,” Pilkington said.
Those wanting to purchase items off the organization’s Amazon wish list can do so at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/23PYOLR6U4FBS and any other gift purchases can be brought to Pilkington’s home located at 2015 Gruene Road in New Braunfels.
To be a part of creating a special Christmas for a child, financial donations can also be made to the MONBU Venmo or through CashApp and Paypal under UncensoredFund.
