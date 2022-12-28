From “Shark Tank” to the driver’s seat — it’s always go, go, go for New Braunfels entrepreneur turned Formula driver Jay Kriner.
Kriner first stepped onto the scene with an invention that allowed the user to transform a common belt buckle into a drink holder, and was featured on the season four premiere of “Shark Tank.”
“I sometimes rested (a beverage) on my buckle, and I was like, ‘Man, if I could just hold it that’d be way easier,’” Kriner said. “Just the hands free type aspect. I think we called it bluetooth for your drink at one point.”
While on the show Kriner put on his best sales-person persona to sell the product to investors, and the novelty of the item known as the BevBuckle was a huge hit.
His stint on the reality TV show gave him the opportunity to get his name out there and grow his business.
“From that day forward everything was 1,000 miles an hour,” Kriner said.
The entrepreneur eventually sold his company, and the new owner is earning millions from sales of the successful drink accessory.
“It was just one of those things where you’re an entrepreneur and you get to a point where … you reach a maximum of what you can do,” Kriner said. “There are people that have the resources to make things bigger and better, faster.”
With “Shark Tank” in the rearview mirror Kriner is ready to move onto his next venture — race car driving.
Ever since Kriner got his first car, he’s felt the need for speed.
“I’ve (always) had my foot on some type of pedal somewhere,” Kriner said.
Being a Formula race car driver has always been a lifetime goal for the BevBuckle inventor, and when 2022 rolled around he decided to shift that passion into gear by making it onto the professional raceway.
The road to achieving his dream hasn’t been an easy one.
His newest pursuit would pit him against younger racers with more experience, and the 41-year-old had to put in a lot of hard work to get into peak driving shape.
But once Kriner is in the driver’s seat his troubles melt away and he focuses on the task at hand.
“Nothing else exists when you sit in that car,” Kriner said. “You don’t have music, you don’t have scenery, you don’t have people in your ear, and you don’t have worries. Whatever you had is checked at the door and nothing exists at that point.”
With help from sponsor Audi Dominion, Kriner will make his racing debut as a Formula driver at the end of February in the FormulaPro Series in Sonoma, California. Kriner hasn’t left his entrepreneurial skills in the dust, and plans to use his experience to perhaps one day become a team manager, but not before reaching his dream of being a Formula 1 driver.
Meanwhile Kriner will continue to use his success to give back to the community by visiting children’s hospitals and one day helping kids realize their full potential in life by sharing his journey.
