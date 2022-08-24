Last week, board members of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation recommended a project expenditure of up to $123,200 to Chandler, Arizona-based Thinksmart Planning, Inc. to craft a master plan for future development of the Comal County Fairgrounds.
The recommendation now goes to the New Braunfels City Council for consideration.
The city of New Braunfels, Comal County Fair Association and Comal County Junior Livestock Show Association propose to undertake a master planning effort for future development at the 38-acre property on East Common Street.
According to Jeff Jewell, the city’s director of economic and community development, the effort aims to define how the property can best serve the primary users and provide an overall benefit to the community.
“We’re proposing a process where the city would lead and facilitate the process, both with the Fair Association and the Livestock Show Association as well as any other stakeholders the city wants to include in that master planning process,” Jewell told board members.
The effort would take about 120 days and yield a high-level space plan, conceptual designs, preliminary budgets, and timelines for any proposed facilities and other improvements.
The city and Comal County Fair Association share ownership of the property, with the city controlling about 33.4 acres and the Fair Association, the organization responsible for organizing and operating the annual Comal County Fair as well as events hosted at the site throughout the year, owning the remainder.
The Comal County Junior Livestock Show Association promotes agricultural life by providing youth a venue to show and sell their livestock projects.
The proposed consultant, Chandler, Arizona-based Thinksmart Planning, has assembled a team that includes Priefert Complex Designs to assist with architectural and space planning.
Both associations propose to provide a financial contribution to the planning effort.
Comal County Judge Sherman Kruse said stakeholders have been pursuing alternate funding sources for the project.
“Looking for funding sources, we discovered that through the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA, the federal government had made an allocation of $500 million to the state of Texas, managed by the Comptroller’s Office, which can be used for primarily broadband projects, but it specifically mentions multi-use community facilities as an eligible expense,” Kruse said. “And we would hope to apply for funding under that program.”
In other action, board members approved a project expenditure recommendation of up to $210,000 to the Spark Small Business Center to assist with the operation of an economic development program.
Final grant approval by City Council members would allow Spark to operate the center through Sept. 30, 2023.
Spark, a volunteer organization that supports and further develops the entrepreneurial and small business environment, primarily focuses on counseling sessions, expanding access to capital, contracting and procurement opportunities and exporting initiatives.
In 2011, Spark, then named the Center for Entrepreneurship, joined with the Small Business Development Center of the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Institute for Economic Development to establish the Small Business Development satellite center in New Braunfels.
The satellite center is staffed by a manager and administrative assistant and offers integrated services to meet the needs of experienced small business owners and individuals interested in starting a business.
