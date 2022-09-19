A realignment and improvement project completed in New Braunfels earlier this year has garnered kudos from a state public works organization.
The city of New Braunfels received the Project of the Year Award for projects less than $2 million for the Elizabeth Avenue realignment and parking lot improvement project from the Texas Chapter of the American Public Works Association.
The award, established to promote excellence in the management and administration of public works projects by recognizing the alliance between the managing agency, the consultant/architect/engineer, and the contractor who, working together, complete public works projects, was announced during the organization’s annual conference in June.
The $1.9 million project opened to the public in April and included the realignment of Elizabeth Avenue away from buildings, allowing for improved intersection alignments and visibility.
In announcing the receipt of the award during the Sept. 12 City Council meeting, Transportation and Capital Improvements Director Garry Ford recognized all the departments, companies and organizations that worked to develop and deliver the project — the city’s Transportation and Capital Improvements, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and Economic and Community Development departments, along with the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, Wurstfest Association, New Braunfels Utilities, Pape-Dawson Engineering and Acme Bridge Corporation.
“The project provides much-needed safety, mobility and quality of life improvements for the area,” Ford said. “It cleaned up a lot of the aerial utilities and included enhanced parking lot lighting. This project had a lot of unique elements to it.”
Pedestrian improvements include sidewalks, crosswalks, and access to park areas and the local theater.
The project also relocated an inefficient parking lot adjacent to attractions, improving accessible parking and emergency services during special events.
The project included street trees, lighting, and a water quality pond filtering stormwater runoff from the parking lot before entering the Comal River.
The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan provided funding for the project, along with contributions from NBU and the Public Works Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.