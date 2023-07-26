Texas lawmakers who led the passage of a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors have now responded to a lawsuit that seeks to block the new legislation.
Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, and Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-District 130, issued a statement on July 21.
The legislators said they are “confident the law is on [their] side.”
Several families and groups are suing the state of Texas, the state Office of the Attorney General, the state Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Medical Board.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 14 into law in June.
The law bans Texas minors from receiving puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for gender transitioning, gender reassignment, or gender dysphoria.
Texas doctors who prescribe the medications or perform the procedures risk losing their medical license.
Plaintiffs in Loe v. Texas allege the law removes “access to safe, effective and medically necessary treatment” for transgender Texas children.
Campbell and Oliverson, on the other hand, said “gender modification treatments and procedures in minors have no scientifically-verifiable, proven benefit.”
The legislators spoke of teenagers, young adults, and parents who felt pressured into specific treatments.
“While we recognize the complexities surrounding the treatment of gender dysphoria in children, we believe it is the sworn duty of the Texas Legislature to protect the safety of the children of our state — including from well-meaning but misguided physicians,” the lawmakers wrote.
Campbell and Oliverson said pediatric gender medicine “is not settled science as those who have filed this suit would purport.”
“We emphasize that no systematic reviews have demonstrated the value of these treatments, while some of the harms — like lifelong sterility for children who undergo full medical transition — are biological certainties,” they wrote.
Campbell, a New Braunfels Republican and emergency room physician, proposed Senate Bill 14 as a response to what she refers to as a “social contagion” of gender care for youth.
“There are ample examples where a counselor has actually said in front of the child, to the parent, ‘Your child is likely to commit suicide if they don’t get this gender-affirming care,’” Campbell said during bill debate. “That is purposeful misguidance of a parent.”
The Texas Medical Association had recommended lawmakers include a proposal that would enable minors already taking the medications to stay on their treatments.
But lawmakers did not include that exemption in the final law.
Oliverson, an anesthesiologist from Cypress, led the proposal in the Texas House.
The lawmakers suggested that U.S. medical societies and journals have suppressed debate on gender-affirming care for adolescents.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the ACLU, Lambda Legal, the Transgender Law Center and two law firms are representing families of transgender Texan minors in the lawsuit.
Texas is one of more than 20 states to ban certain types of gender-related treatments for children.
Bans are tied up in legal proceedings in several states.
Once again, good on Dr. Campbell.
This gender affirming care nonsense was not a thing a decade ago. There are no systematic reviews of any benefit (and there probably won’t be any robust studies for many many years). What IS known is the side effects of giving hormonal therapy to otherwise adequately-functioning bodies (cancer, osteoporosis, increased thrombotic risk, psychiatric problems, on and on), so it makes NO sense to pump chemicals or perform unnecessary surgeries on adolescents (anyone for that matter, IMO), so really this just more to do with providing more life-long patients, more surgical patients for these greedy physicians.
We wouldn’t “affirm” anorexics by providing bariatric surgery or weight loss medications, so why are we effectively doing the same thing for these gender dysphoric people? They need ongoing psychiatric help, that’s the answer (their parents as well, if needed).
What are they so afraid of that they need to be so cruel? Her actions and those others who support this cruelty need to go away.
