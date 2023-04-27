In its penultimate district contest, New Braunfels baseball defeated Clemens in a 10-1 blowout Wednesday night.
The win gives the Unicorns a 3-0 season series sweep over the Buffaloes. New Braunfels (14-13-2 overall, 9-5 in district) is tied for second place in the District 27-6A standings with East Central.
Second baseman Kolby Leita was 1-2, hitting a double and three RBIs. Shortstop David Chandler was 2-3, hitting a double, scoring one run and stealing two bases. Left fielder Josh Lile was 3-3, scoring three runs and stealing one base.
Pitcher Nolan Moore picked up the win through five innings, allowing five hits, one run and three walks while striking out six batters. Zane Johnson came in as relief, pitching two innings while not allowing a hit or a run.
The Unicorns will finish their regular season against San Marcos on the road. New Braunfels is 0-2 in the series, losing 8-7 on April 4 and 4-2 on April 8.
The third and final contest of the matchup is at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 at San Marcos High School.
