The Texas Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education and Texas State Technical College have partnered to offer an educational opportunity through a paid, apprenticeship-style program to establish a regional workforce pipeline.
During a ceremony on Thursday, officials announced the launch of the TX FAME Lone Star chapter, a program that will serve the communities of New Braunfels, Seguin and other cities between San Antonio and Austin to meet the growing needs of the area’s manufacturing base and supply the training required to individuals desiring those high-demand jobs.
Manufacturers joined forces to create TX FAME Lone Star and brought in Texas State Technical College to provide the critical educational component for the Advanced Manufacturing Technician program. The program, the third such initiative in the state, will operate out of the Central Texas Technology Center in New Braunfels.
The program will develop highly skilled workers who earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in advanced manufacturing technology.
Students will take classes at the CTTC campus two days a week while working with their sponsoring company three days a week, allowing them to “earn while they learn.”
Jason Dinscore, TX FAME Lone Star board president and area manager of quality systems for CMC Steel Texas, who has been working for several years to bring the program to the area, said students and workers in the region deserve to have multiple opportunities for their future.
“There’s a high concentration of manufacturing in this area, so this was a huge need in and of itself,” Dinscore said. “At the end of this, the graduate is going to have on-the-job training experience. They’re going to have the technical skills. They’re going to have professional behaviors. They’re going to have a wealth of knowledge and be very well-rounded.
After receiving about 1,800 hours of hands-on experience, 85% of the graduates will proceed to direct employment with a sponsoring company and earn wages that are, on average, 38% higher than non-FAME graduates.
Student recruitment is underway for the program, with classes beginning in August 2023. Prospective students can apply at www.lonestarfame.com
Interested manufacturers can join TX FAME Lone Star by contacting Dinscore at Jason.Dinscore@cmc.com.
The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education was created by Toyota and moved to the Manufacturing Institute for national scaling in 2019.
The Manufacturing Institute, as the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, currently manages FAME USA as it continues to grow across the country.
According to Tony Davis, FAME national director for the Manufacturing Institute, 34 FAME chapters around the country work in collaboration with more than 400 employers in over a dozen states, creating pipelines of workers with access to well-paying jobs.
“This is a tremendous asset for this community, for this region,” Davis said. “FAME chapters are prime examples of the power of partnerships, and the TX FAME Lone Star chapter is a shining example of that power.
“Employers have the need and are working with local partners to bring this powerful program to their area.”
Michael Reeser, chancellor and CEO of the 10-campus Texas State Technical College system, said the college’s single mission is to provide high-value technical programs.
“That’s all we do,” Reeser said. “You don’t come to TSTC to get your basics, then go off to university. You don’t come to TSTC to find yourself. You come to TSTC because you want a fabulous job with an employer like these. And we’ve been doing that for over half a century.”
Impressed by the success of the Manufacturing Institute’s model for workforce development in other communities, the Caterpillar Foundation asked the Institute to assess the viability of replicating its model for the community, resulting in the establishment of the Lone Star Chapter of TX FAME to improve the workforce development ecosystem.
“Our focus is on building community resilience by empowering individuals with the hard and soft skills they need to secure lifelong employment,” said Caterpillar Foundation President Asha Varghese. “We are excited to bring TX FAME to this growing community.”
TX FAME Lone Star is the result of a regional collaboration effort among the cities of New Braunfels and Seguin, the New Braunfels and Seguin economic development corporations, area school districts, Texas State Technical College, FAME USA as an initiative of The Manufacturing Institute and the TX FAME Lone Star Chapter employer partners.
New Braunfels and Seguin have a history of providing technical training to support businesses and the community to gain access to high-demand career opportunities.
In 2000, the city of New Braunfels Higher Education Task Force completed an assessment of the community’s higher education needs, resulting in the construction of the CTTC, which opened in 2003.
A study update in 2010 prompted the expansion of the CTTC facility, supported financially by New Braunfels and Seguin EDCs and the Economic Development Administration.
The chapter is working to raise funds for equipment. Many organizations and companies are coming forward to support this endeavor. Representatives from CMC Steel Texas, GVEC and the Caterpillar Foundation presented checks to assist with funding the organization during the Thursday ceremony.
Employers who will actively sponsor students through the program starting in fall 2023 include Alamo Industrial, AmeriTex Pipe & Product, Caterpillar Inc., Cavco Industries, CMC Steel Texas, Continental, Detex Corporation, Minigrip, Niagara Bottling, Rave Gears, Republic Plastics, Texas Tito’s and Vitesco Technologies.
