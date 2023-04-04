A discussion on amending the process of both citizens’ communication and public hearings during city council meetings was held during the March 27 New Braunfels City Council meeting.
This topic has been addressed previously during November, December and January meetings.
Originally, the discussed changes were limiting presentations to a maximum number of slides, along with a 10-minute limit per presentation.
Additionally, citizen speakers’ time would be limited from five minutes to three minutes; furthermore, a speaker registration form would be introduced.
Another proposed change was to amend the allotted time for speakers both against and for a given matter during a public hearing. Both sides would be allotted 20 minutes to speak, which means public hearings would be 40 minutes in total.
Another notable topic was that citizen speakers would no longer be required to give their addresses prior to speaking.
When these ideas were expressed through the first reading of an ordinance, the city council decided not to take action on the proposed ordinance.
However, two of these changes were reintroduced as a proposed ordinance during last Monday’s meeting.
The two changes proposed would be not requiring those wishing to speak to the council to state their address, as well as shortening speakers’ time from five minutes to three minutes.
“With this move from five to three, you get 10 people instead of six, and so I think there’s some common sense reasons — in my mind — why I asked them to help us bring this back and have this discussion this meeting,” Mayor Rusty Brockman said.
Many residents agreed with the idea of removing the requirement of stating one’s address before speaking. However, the council recommended requiring speakers to say whether or not they are residents of New Braunfels.
Although both residents and the council were open to this change, there was disagreement on the second proposed alteration.
Despite city council seeing merit in changing the time limit from five to three minutes, many residents opposed the idea.
Some residents were staunchly against shortening individual’s speaking time, as they claimed it infringed on their right to free speech.
However, some residents came up with ideas to compromise.
One resident stated that if the problem lies in council meetings lasting well into the night, then the focus should be on how long presentations last instead of the public hearings and citizen communications.
The resident added that if presentations took place in separate meetings, he believed that the meeting times would be shorter.
Another resident recommended looking toward the City of Frisco for an alternative idea.
In Frisco, if more than 10 people have requested to speak, then the time for each speaker can be shortened from five minutes to three minutes.
Councilmember Christopher Willis motioned to approve the item with the recommendation that speakers state whether they live within city limits, in the ETJ or fall into another category.
Councilmember Andres Campos seconded the motion, and the motion passed 7-0; the second and final reading of the ordinance will be held at a later date.
“It’s not limiting people’s time,” Councilmember Lawrence Spradley said. “You can still reach out, call us, email us at any point in time, but I understand wanting to come up here and speak. I think if you’re concise enough and to the point you should be able to get your point across in three minutes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.