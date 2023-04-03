The first reading of a proposed ordinance to amend the current code regarding golf carts, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs) and other recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) was discussed during the March 27 city council meeting.
In 2015, the City of New Braunfels initially allowed golf carts and NEVs to be driven on streets with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less.
In 2019, the Texas Legislature allowed the option for local city governments to permit golf carts, NEVs and ROVs to be allowed on streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less.
According to Public Works Director Greg Malatek, New Braunfels residents requested that the additional vehicles made legal by the Texas Legislature be allowed in New Braunfels city limits as well.
The city ordinance currently allows for both private golf carts and NEVs to be operated on certain streets, and the drivers of these vehicles must have a state license to use motorized vehicles.
Additionally, passengers younger than 4 years old are prohibited from riding in these vehicles.
These vehicles can only be driven during the daytime as well.
The proposed ordinance’s reading on Monday follows the discussions had during a special meeting in February for the council’s direction on the ordinance.
Malatek said that the transportation and traffic advisory board and the working group recommended that the rules for these proposed vehicular additions be the same as golf carts and NEVs, with a few additions.
The ordinance amendments include allowing ROVs and utility vehicles (UTVs) on the same streets golf carts and NEVs are allowed on.
Additionally, the amendment includes the definitions of sand rails and utility type vehicles as defined by the Texas Transportation Code.
The ordinance would also amend vehicle requirements. These vehicles would need a valid state license plate and an operational horn.
Furthermore, allowed vehicles cannot travel further than five miles from the location it is usually parked; the allowed distance currently for NEVs and golf carts is a maximum of two miles.
Penalties were also addressed in the proposed ordinance amendments.
Currently, penalties are incremental. First offenses have a minimum fine of $100 and a maximum of $500.
Second offenses have a minimum fine of $200 and a maximum fine of $500, with third and subsequent offenses having a minimum fine of $500.
The proposed amendment to this ordinance is having a minimum fine of $250 for the first offense of allowing a passenger under the age of 4.
Second and subsequent offenses would have a minimum fine of $500.
The amendment would also prohibit all-terrain vehicles and sand rails.
If the ordinance amendments are approved, a communication plan will be enacted. This plan will emphasize the changes to the ordinance, such as the designated streets these vehicles can use, the need for a valid driver’s license and the prohibition of these vehicles from driving on sidewalks, bike trails and hiking trails.
The first reading of this ordinance passed 6-1, with Mayor Rusty Brockman voting in opposition.
