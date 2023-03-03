City councilmembers convened Monday for their Feb. 27 meeting. During the meeting, councilmembers recognized Mike Rutherford’s retirement from the New Braunfels Police Department and approved the minutes from the Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 meetings.
During citizens’ communications, an idea was brought up to commission a statue of Charlie Duke, a former New Braunfels resident of 51 years and the youngest person to walk on the moon.
Afterward, the items on the consent agenda were read and approved 7-0.
Six resolution and action items were included on the consent agenda:
— The approval of a resolution for the Seguin Economic Development Corporation to be allowed by the City of New Braunfels to make an eligible project expenditure within the city limits of New Braunfels.
— The approval of a resolution for the confirmation of a grant application submission to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, State Homeland Security Program — regular projects grant for 2023 for operational communications mobile broadband equipment and business continuity; authorization that, if the grant is awarded, the city manager will act on behalf of the city in matters related to grant.
— The approval of a resolution to confirm a grant application submission to the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program for 2024 to request forensic software and hardware. Authorization that, if the grant is awarded, the city manager will act on behalf of the city in matters related to the grant.
— The approval of a resolution for the city council to approve participating in settlement agreements between the State of Texas and Allergan, an opioid manufacturer, as well as CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. In addition, the authorization of the city manager to execute the subdivision settlement participation forms and all other related documents.
— The approval of a contract with ESRI’s ArcGIS Enterprise Software for a three-year geographic information system software license agreement.
— The approval of the application fee waiver for the proposed conditional sign permit to be signed by Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation.
The second and final readings of nine ordinances were included on the consent agenda, with consent Item 2G being pulled for individual consideration.
These ordinances went over changes to the city code of ordinances related to zoning, health and sanitation, subdivision platting, sign lighting standards, no parking zones and the animal services advisory board modification.
Additionally, the first reading of an ordinance to make changes to Chapter 114 (Streets, Sidewalks and Other Public Places), Section 100 Variances and Appeals and Appendix D (Fee Schedule) was included in the consent agenda.
Item 2G pertained to the second and final reading of an ordinance to amend the project plan, the reinvestment zone financing plan and the boundaries of Reinvestment Zone Number One.
It also regarded the approval and execution of an amendment to the Phase II Tax Increment Participation Interlocal Agreement; the item passed unanimously.
There were five items on the agenda for individual consideration.
Item 3A was the first reading of an ordinance to rezone around eight acres out of the William Pate Survey, Abstract 259, from agricultural/pre-development (APD) to a zero lot line home district (ZH-A).
The item needed to be approved by a supermajority, six out of seven votes, as opposition represented 20% or more of the notified area; the first reading was approved 6-1, with Christopher Willis in opposition.
Item 3B was the first reading and public hearing of an ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 2004-76, the “Kamp Kendrick” Planned Development District, to allow the short-term rentals of Lots 1 and 2R, Block 1.
A request was made for an extension of two weeks to come up with research and solutions for those in opposition; a motion to postpone the item was carried 5-2, with Lawrence Spradley and Mayor Pro Tem Harry Bowers in opposition.
Item 3C was the first reading and public hearing of an ordinance about a proposed rezoning to use a special use permit to allow a bed and breakfast in the single-family and two-family district with a historic district overlay in Lot 5, City Block 3019.
The item needed to be approved through a supermajority and was approved unanimously.
Item 3D was the first reading and public hearing of an ordinance regarding a special use permit to allow the sale of alcohol at an existing bed and breakfast at 1111 Gruene Road.
The Item’s first reading was approved with recommendations of staff 5-2, with opposition by Mayor Rusty Brockman and Councilmember Spradley.
Item 3E was the first reading and public hearing of an ordinance about the use of a special use permit to allow the short-term rental of a residence in a commercial district in Lot 10, City Block 1073.
The item was approved with recommendations by staff, 7-0.
Further meeting details can be found at https://newbraunfels.legistar.com .
