The New Braunfels City Council again met on March 13 to approve the previous meeting’s minutes, consider the approval of the consent agenda and to go over individual items for consideration.
Items on the consent agenda were approved 6-0, as Councilmember Jason Hurta was absent at this week’s meeting.
There were 12 items on Monday’s approved consent agenda:
— The approval of Randall Allsup as the chair of the Workforce Housing Advisory Committee.
— The approval for a resolution that allows the City of New Braunfels to act on behalf of the New Braunfels Police Department to enter into agreements with the Texas Department of Transportation in efforts to place license plate readers on state highway right of ways.
— The approval of an agreement between Comal County and the City of New Braunfels on election services for the May election.
— The approval of a joint election agreement between Comal Independent School District, the City of Bulverde, the City of Garden Ridge, the City of New Braunfels and the Comal County and the Comal County Elections Department in regards to the May election.
— The approval to authorize the submission of an application for the Department of Homeland Security’s FY 2022 grant program that assists firefighters; this is in an effort to purchase two vehicles for the New Braunfels Fire Department.
— The approval of a contract with Tegrity Contractors for site construction and infrastructure improvements for Fire Station No. 7 and Training Center, along with a task order with Raba Kistner for materials and testing services.
— The approval of a professional services agreement with RVK Architecture, in regard to Fire Station No. 5, for the final design and the construction phase for renovations.
— The approval of a professional service agreement between Arcadis U.S., Inc. in regard to the full design services of the Eikel Street and North Santa Clara Avenue in-pipe stormwater filtration system.
— The approval of the final reading of a proposed ordinance to use a special use permit to allow a bed and breakfast in a single-family and two-family district with a historic district overlay located on West Mill Street.
— The approval of the final reading of a proposed ordinance to use a special use permit in order to allow the short-term rental of a residence in a commercial district located on Perryman Street.
— The approval of the first reading of a proposed ordinance to rename the rank of Detective to Corporal in the New Braunfels Police Department.
— The approval of the second reading of a proposed ordinance to amend the code of ordinances, chapter 114, section 100 and appendix D.
The council reviewed five individual items for discussion, with Item 3D being a public hearing for a significant amendment to the Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant 2022 program year.
Items 3A through 3C, on the other hand, pertained to the readings of proposed ordinances.
Item 3A was the first reading of a requested ordinance to make an amendment to Ordinance No. 2004-76 to allow the short-term rental of Lots 1 and 2R, Block 1, in Kamp Kendrick.
A supermajority vote was needed but was not reached with a final vote of 3-3; Mayor Pro Tem Bowers, Councilmember Lawrence Spradley and Councilmember James Blakey voted in opposition.
Item 3B was the final reading of an ordinance that aimed to rezone around eight acres from the William Pate Survey, Abstract 259, from an agriculture/predevelopment district to a zero-lot line home district.
Councilmember Andres Campos motioned to approve the item, but the item died due to a lack of a second.
Item 3C is the second reading of a proposed ordinance that requested the amendment of a current special use permit to allow the sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption and the sale of mixed drinks for on-premise consumption at a bed and breakfast located in a single-family and two-family district on Gruene Road.
The item was approved 4-2, with Mayor Rusty Brockman and Councilmember Spradley in opposition.
Item 3E was a request for a conditional sign permit to allow an electronic sign at 710 Landa St.; the city council unanimously approved the item.
The meeting video and meeting details can be found at newbraunfels.legistar.com.
