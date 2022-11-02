During a special called meeting on Tuesday, New Braunfels City Council members approved a request from Comal County Water Improvement District No. 1A to issue up to $12.5 million in unlimited tax bonds to provide reimbursement to the developer for a proposed water and wastewater project in the Veramendi community.
Tax revenues secured by about $198.6 million in taxable assessed valuation within the boundaries of the water improvement district will repay the bonds.
The development agreement between the city of New Braunfels and Word-Borchers Ranch Joint Venture authorizes up to $620 million in debt for eligible, designated purposes.
The district has underwritten the bonds at an estimated interest rate of 5.25%. The bonds would mature in 2049.
Although the agreement requires city council approval for any bond issues, the city is under no liability to pay off the bonds, while the water improvement district maintains complete responsibility for that debt. The district’s current debt totals about $21 million.
“This will be the fifth issuance of bonds for the district,” said Spencer Day with Masterson Advisors LLC, the district’s financial advisor. “They’ve issued three series of bonds for road purposes in the past and one series of utility bonds — water, wastewater and drainage — and that’s what this series of bonds will be for.”
In other business, council members denied the approval of an agreement with Guadalupe County regarding subdivision regulations in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction by allowing the item to die for lack of a second.
Over the past year, city staffers have met with Guadalupe County representatives to discuss what city officials said were significant changes to the current agreement.
In a new agreement, Guadalupe County wanted to make future subdivision development meet their uniform standards throughout the county and control future subdivision regulation in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, according to city officials.
The city of Seguin and Guadalupe County agreed to a new agreement this year where the county’s subdivision regulations would control future development in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The proposed changes are based in part on changes to state laws that limit and make more difficult a city’s ability to annex properties from the extraterritorial jurisdiction into its municipal limits.
Guadalupe County also desired in a new agreement to control the access of future subdivisions onto the existing county roadway system.
New Braunfels and Guadalupe County entered into the current agreement for subdivision regulation in the extraterritorial jurisdiction in 2002.
Under that agreement, the city enforced its subdivision regulations, including review and approval processes and design and construction standards within its extraterritorial jurisdiction. The county was responsible for floodplain development and on-site sewage facilities within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Guadalupe County Commissioners approved the proposed agreement on Sept. 20.
The current agreement expires on Nov. 14.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, council members issued a proclamation recognizing Veterans Day.
