Continuing preparation for a potential bond election next year, New Braunfels City Council members will host a workshop on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa St.
During that workshop, council members are expected to review the recommendations of the Bond Advisory Committee and receive feedback from residents on the projects in consideration for a proposed May 2023 bond election.
The workshop represents the next step in a process that began in December 2021 when council members appointed the 24-member Bond Advisory Committee.
In April, the committee recommended 37 projects to undergo preliminary design and develop cost estimates.
A series of meetings in July and August allowed the public to weigh in on which projects should move forward for consideration.
Considering all that information, committee members in October made their official recommendation to the City Council, sending them 20 projects totaling around $183.5 million.
The projects recommended by committee members include, with funding recommendation amount:
• Transportation: Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane Phase 1 from FM 1101 to Saengerhalle Road — $12.1 million
• Transportation: Citywide Street Improvements Option 2: 19 lane miles — $20 million
• Transportation: Common Street pedestrian improvements from Liberty Avenue to Loop 337 — $1.6 million
• Transportation: Common Street from Loop 337 to FM 306 — $24.8 million
• Transportation: Conrads Lane from Goodwin Lane to FM 1102 — $11.8 million
• Transportation: Kohlenberg Road from FM 1101 to I-35 — $15.8 million
• Transportation: Citywide intersection improvements Phase 1 (Traffic signals seven intersections and technology — $5.2 million
• Drainage: Landa Lake Dam and spillway improvements — $1.2 million
• Library: Southeast library branch — $28.6 million
• Transportation: Citywide pedestrian improvements Phase 1 (Six locations) — $3.2 million
• Transportation: South Kowald Lane from FM 1101 to I-35 — $10.7 million
• Parks: Comal River improvements (Last tubers exit Phase 1) — $944,100
• Parks: Alligator Creek linear park and trail (west section) — $3.5 million
• Drainage: Castell Avenue corridor from Mill Street to Elliot Knox Boulevard Phase 1 — $5.9 million
• Parks: Mission Hill Park Phase 2 — $12.2 million
• Transportation: Orion Drive from Goodwin Lane to FM 1102 — $10.3 million
• Parks: Dry Comal Creek Trail (Segment 2 feasibility and conceptual design) — $300,000
• Transportation: Solms Road from I-35 to FM 482 — $4.8 million
• Transportation: Landa Park circulation improvements Phase 1 — $2.8 million
• Drainage: Faust Street/Nacogdoches Avenue improvements Phase 2 (Nacogdoches Avenue area) — $7.7 million
Broken down, transportation projects represent 67.2% of the recommended list, while 15.6% are library projects, 9.2% are parks projects, and 8% are drainage projects.
According to Garry Ford, the city’s transportation and capital improvement director, the expected capacity for a bond election that does not impact the tax rate is about $140 million. “So New Braunfels City Council will be looking at the list of recommended projects and deciding which ones will move forward to a vote,” Ford said. “Projects that are not selected for the ballot will remain on the City’s Capital Improvement Plan for potential future development with other funding sources.”
Council members are expected to meet again in January to finalize the list of projects and consider calling for a bond election.
To see the complete bond timeline or to learn more about the proposed projects, visit newbraunfels.gov/3246/Proposed-2023-Bond.
