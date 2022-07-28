Work to repair Klein Road should start this week after New Braunfels City Council members on Monday approved expenditures with Lone Star Paving for roadway repairs and Raba Kistner for material testing services on the project.
Construction of the Klein Road Project began in 2018 as part of the 2013 bond program approved by voters.
The project’s initial phase consists of widening Klein Road to add travel lanes in each direction between Klein Way and the South Walnut Avenue intersection.
During project construction, disputes arose regarding alleged roadway construction after city officials claimed that portions of the roadwork pavement began to experience failure.
Work came to a halt late last year while the city hired an outside engineer to investigate the failures.
Council members approved an agreement ending the contract with the original contractor on April 25.
Pavement repairs are required on about 75% of the project. The recommended repairs were determined using past repair work from the city’s street crews and a forensic analysis of separate failed locations.
According to Greg Malatek, the city’s director of public works, the estimated repair cost is about $2.4 million, which includes a $200,000 contingency and based on a Lone Star Paving proposal.
“They’re an excellent contractor,” Malatek said, responding to a question from council members regarding the potential quality of the work. “It’s one of those things where we have a solid relationship. We’ve always been pleased with Lone Star Paving.”
Lone Star Paving was awarded a contract for on-call road construction work on Sept. 14, 2020, according to Malatek.
Malatek told council members that Lone Star Paving was available to begin work upon council approval and added that he anticipated completion of the work by this fall.
The project’s plan also calls for adding a 10-foot shared-use path for pedestrian and bike usage adjacent to both sides of the street, realigning the Farm-to-Market Road 1044 intersection and adding street curbs on both sides of the roadway, and reconstructing driveways with concrete aprons.
The second phase of the Klein Road reconstruction project, approved by residents as part of the 2019 bond program, from FM 725 to Walnut Avenue, is considered a separate project.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
• Denied consent for creating the Kyndwood Municipal Utility District within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, consisting of about 196 acres on the west side of I-35 North, northeast of the Cloud Country Subdivision, north of Stolte Road and south of Woods Path.
• Approved a conditional sign permit allowing one electronic message sign and one future electronic message sign or freestanding monument sign at 138 N. Austin St.
• Approved the installation of speed humps on Old Marion Road/South Mesquite Avenue between Camellia Lane and Rolling Valley Drive.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing a no-parking zone on Hill Avenue.
• Voted 4-3 with council members Andres Campos and Lawrence Spradley and Mayor Rusty Brockman in opposition, postponing action until Aug. 8 the first reading of an ordinance amendment establishing a no parking zone on the ramp between Loop 337 and Church Hill Drive near Church Hill Middle School.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Parking by Permit Area K to include the south side of Kessler Street between Kuehler Avenue and Sanger Avenue.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow a bed and breakfast in the “R-2” Single and Two Family Residential District at 842 and 854 W. Bridge St.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance adopting a Municipal Utility District petition filing fee of $18,055, plus the county recordation fee of $150.00.
• Approved a $41,923 contract modification with MCCI for upgrading and implementing the city’s existing document management system, Laserfiche, including professional services, training, additional licenses and a new module.
• Approved a $395,388 construction contract with E-Z Bel Construction, LLC for intersection improvements at the Old FM 306 and Common St. intersection with a 10% contingency.
• Authorized the city manager to execute an interlocal agreement with the New Braunfels Housing Authority for Payment in lieu of taxes to the city and funding by the city for required legal services for the NBHA.
• Approved a $59,956 construction change order with Stoddard General Contractors for additional paving at the Westside Community Center.
• Authorized the city manager to execute a three-year lease agreement with Big Belly Solar, LLC for twenty-five solar-powered waste compactors at a total lease cost of $124,056.
