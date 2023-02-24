As the bond election approaches, a presentation on capital project updates was given by Garry Ford, the transportation and capital improvements director, during Monday’s special city council session.
There are currently 74 initiatives and projects in the works with some major funding programs, including the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (AAMPO), New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (NBEDC), Roadway Impact Fee and the 2013 and 2019 bonds.
The 2013 bond has been completed; proposition 1 included street improvements, proposition 2 dealt with drainage and flood control, proposition three dealt with parks and 3 and proposition 4 tackled the Central Texas Technology Center Expansion.
Although proposition 3 for the 2019 bond includes Fire Station #2, Fire Station #3, the police headquarters and the veterans memorial, three more propositions have yet to be completed.
Proposition 1 in the 2019 bond includes street improvements to Klein Road, Goodwin Lane/Conrad Lane, citywide streets, Barbarosa Road and North-South Collector. Only Barbarosa Road is finished with improvements.
Proposition 2 includes parks and recreation projects. The All Abilities Enhancements and Comal Cemetary Bank Stabilization projects have been completed, but the sports complex is anticipated to start construction late this year.
Proposition 4 includes the construction of the Westside Library, which is currently in progress.
The Roadway Impact Fee Program pertains to road improvements such as the construction of traffic signals, sidewalk improvements and a pedestrian hybrid beacon.
NBEDC funding has gone toward completing the preliminary design of the Castell Avenue corridor. Phase one of the project’s drainage has been initiated.
Final designs for Citywide Pedestrian Improvements Phase 1 and the Downtown ROW Enhancements Phase 1 have also been initiated.
NBEDC funding is also going towards projects regarding Kohlenberg Road, Landa Lake Dam and Spillway, plus Comal River improvements — Last Public Exit and Dry Comal Creek Trail Segment 2.
AAMPO funding is going toward Dry Comal Creek Trail Segment 1, Common Street pedestrian improvements and Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane construction. AAMPO will also help to cover increases in awarded project costs.
Additional funding is being used for TxDOT Highway Safety Improvement Program, the Texas Water Development Board, Creekside TIRZ and Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan (EAHCP).
More key projects include West Alligator Creek Trail, downtown parking, Comal River improvements, New Braunfels National Airport Tower, Wayfindings sign update, Fire station #5 update and Gruene and Gruene Road pedestrian improvements.
Lastly, initiating design contracts for the 2023 bond program is underway.
“We are initiating design contracts, some of them we are initiating and presenting to council to move forward like on citywide streets that way we’re teed up ready to go even with or without the bond program that way we know we gotta tackle those,” Ford said.
Proposition A tackles transportation. The proposition includes projects pertaining to Common Street, Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane, Conrads Lane, Kohlenberg Road, South Kowald Lane, Solms Roand and the citywide street and intersection programs.
Proposition B pertains to Mission Hill Park, and Proposition C deals with the Southeast Library Branch.
Proposition A is $99,330,000, Proposition B is $12,155,000 and Proposition C is $28,560,000 — the bond’s overall total is $140,045,000.
To see the entire presentation, visit newbraunfels.legistar.com .
