New Braunfels City Council members on Thursday gave initial approval to a $368.67 million budget proposal for fiscal year 2022-23, which includes employee compensation increases, new police and firefighter positions, capital funding to continue 2019 bond program projects and purchase public safety equipment and a property tax rate reduction to support it.
The proposed budget and tax rate will receive a second reading and vote during the Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
All city funds will total $368,673,416, combining $312,090,024 in budgeted expenditures with $56,583,392 in year-ending fund balance. That’s an increase of about $46.3 million from the current adopted budget, driven by multiple factors, such as one-time funding to support various equipment and initiatives in the general fund of about $12 million. In addition, the city’s grant fund also includes the allocation of all active and pending grants, totaling nearly $27 million.
The proposed budget includes $175,623,890 in total revenue, an increase of about $21 million compared to last fiscal year. The increase is driven by several factors, such as the continued return to pre-pandemic revenue in the general fund, enterprise funds and other special revenue funds — projected state and federal revenue to offset active and awarded grants.
Available funds to support the budget include $108,475,593 in capital reserves and $84,573,933 in reserves.
Expenditures for all funds come to $312,090,024, an increase of about $39 million compared to the last fiscal year. The increase is driven by several factors, such as one-time funding in the general fund and the full allocation of all active and pending grant-related expenditures.
The budget allocates all available capital funds, a large portion of which will not be spent on projects for two to three years. The increase in debt service is associated with the remaining 2013 and 2019 bonds as well as a recently approved $10 million public safety tax note.
Camareno added that conservative budgeting since the onset of the pandemic allows for a significant investment in one-time equipment, technology and initiatives for the upcoming fiscal year.
City officials calculated the budget with a proposed combined property tax rate of 41.3935 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, a reduction of about 6.1 cents from the current tax rate of 47.5374 cents.
It’s the largest property tax rate decrease since 1996, according to city officials.
The 2022 no-new-revenue tax rate, previously known as the effective tax rate, is 39.0959 cents, and the voter approval tax rate is 42.3361 cents.
The proposed rate for operations and maintenance, the city’s primary operating fund, is 20.5 cents, a decrease of about 4.24 cents from fiscal year 2021.
Senate Bill 2, passed by state lawmakers in 2019, prevents public entities from raising taxes by more than 3.5% annually to support the operation and maintenance rate without voter approval.
The proposed interest and sinking rate, used for debt service, is 20.89 cents, a decrease of 1.91 cents from the 2021 rate.
According to city officials, the higher than anticipated growth in taxable values has provided sufficient borrowing capacity at the proposed lower rate to support the proposed $10 million public safety tax note, which was approved by council members on Monday, as well as the proposed 2023 bond program.
The city’s fund balance policy requires that the general fund maintain a fund balance of at least 25% or three months of operating costs. The overall proposed budget would maintain a 30% fund balance, Camareno said.
Adjusted city appraisals of certified values in Comal and Guadalupe counties increased from $10.23 billion in 2021 to $12.28 billion this year, with taxable values rising from $8.72 billion to $10.72 billion.
General fund revenues, which support the majority of the city’s core services, are projected at about $88.4 million, an increase of about $9 million from the previous year, driven by multiple factors such as budget to budget growth in sales taxes and the full recovery and growth of revenue sources impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic such as Das Rec, parks and recreation and interest earnings.
General fund expenditures are projected at $100.5 million, an increase of about $10.1 million from the previous fiscal year, driven by increased one-time investments of about $12.6 million, additional positions to support current demands for services, planned compensation increases for all city employees, inflationary adjustments to operating budgets as well as full-year funding for compensation increases and positions added in fiscal year 2022.
Sales taxes (34.6%), property taxes (29.9%) and other taxes and franchise fees (14.1%) make up nearly 76% of all general fund revenue sources.
Capital improvement projects, general government and public safety comprise the largest slices of budgeted general fund expenditures.
Proposed expenditures for other funds are as follows: capital funds, $111,048,092; special revenue funds, $46,447,617; debt service fund, $25,752,596; enterprise funds $19,744,990; and internal service funds, $8,480,870.
A significant majority of capital funds will not be spent until fiscal years 2024 to 2026, when several large bond projects are scheduled to occur.
The proposed budget includes six additional firefighters that will eventually be assigned to Fire Station No. 7, which is under construction. The proposed budget also includes a civilian fire inspector to improve and maintain inspection schedules.
Funding is included to add four additional police officers, two school resource officers, a crime analyst and a part-time training division position.
The proposal allows for staff augmentation in the Transportation and Capital Improvements, Information Technology, Human Resources, Finance, Communications, Economic Development and Parks and Recreation departments, as well as the Municipal Court, Airport and the Westside Community Center.
Last month, council members approved a $10 million tax note to support several critical public safety equipment and initiatives that were originally considered for the 2023 bond program. The action allows the city to initiate the purchase of the equipment and projects earlier, mitigating supply chain concerns and cost increases.
The equipment and initiatives supported by the tax note include public safety radio replacement, ladder truck replacement for the Fire Department, the renovation and expansion of Fire Station No. 5 and replacement of a police command vehicle.
A total of $1.1 million is included to support one-time equipment and initiatives for the Fire Department. The largest investment is three squad/hybrid use trucks deployed at the three busiest fire stations, providing significant relief to the department’s engine and ladder fleet. An additional ambulance remount is also included in the proposed budget ($205,000).
In the general fund, $187,000 is allocated to support various EMS and specialized response equipment such as IV pumps, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, rope/rescue gear and dive gear.
The Police Department’s proposed budget also includes about $1 million in one-time equipment and initiatives, including replacing the body-worn camera inventory, purchasing a Truck-Mounted Attenuator to block traffic during traffic accidents and other traffic control incidents, and SWAT and patrol-related equipment.
About $1 million is included to support street maintenance equipment that includes an emulsion storage tank, an additional motor grader, an additional oversized dump truck, a drum roller, battery backup for traffic signals and the first stage of non-compliant signage replacement.
To support the city’s drainage division, $280,000 is included to replace and upgrade multiple tractor and shredder attachments. With this additional equipment, city officials anticipate that existing crews will be able to provide mowing services along key Texas Department of Transportation right-of-way areas and medians such as Farm-to-Market Road 306 and Loop 337.
The proposal also includes $115,000 to support the rehabilitation of the Landa Park Aquatics Complex parking lot. The repaving funding is part of an overall stormwater treatment basin project. The project is anticipated to cost about $900,000, most of which will be federally funded through the city’s Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan program.
A copy of the proposed budget and plan of municipal services is on file in the City Secretary’s Office for public inspection between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
During regular library hours, a copy is also on reserve at the New Braunfels Public Library, 700 East Common St..
A copy is also available on the city website at www.newbraunfels.gov.
In addition to the second reading of the city’s proposed budget and tax rate, council members are expected to consider a measure that would provide a financial contribution from American Rescue Plan Act funds for utility bill assistance to New Braunfels residents. Members postponed action on that item during Thursday’s meeting.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members will issue proclamations recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month and Fall Prevention Week.
Monday’s meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on the agenda.
Full agendas are available at www.newbraunfels.gov.
The council session begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meetings will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.newbraunfels.gov.
