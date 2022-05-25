Taking another step toward a potential bond election next year, New Braunfels City Council members on Monday approved preliminary design contracts for 17 proposed capital projects under consideration for the 2023 ballot.
On May 9, council members directed city staffers to begin preliminary design and preliminary design updates on projects that were prioritized and recommended by the Bond Advisory Committee.
Staff reviewed and selected the best-qualified consultants, developed a preliminary design scope and negotiated fees for each project.
Council members approved contracts for the following projects with the contractor and cost listed: Fire Station No. 5, RVK Architecture, $117,180; Southeast Library Branch, 720 Design, $73,864; Common Street (Loop 307-Farm-to-Market Road 306), Pape-Dawson Engineers Inc., $590,428; Conrads Lane, Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. $299,955; Kohlenberg Road, KCI Technologies Inc., $212,361; Mission Hill Park Phase 2, Parkhill, $54,500; Citywide intersection improvements, Pape-Dawson Engineers, $190,542; Kowald Lane, Poznecki-Camarillo LLC, currently funded; Citywide pedestrian improvements, Bain Medina Bain Inc., $366,025; North-South Collector, Jones|Carter Inc.; Landa Park circulation improvements, Freese and Nichols Inc., $191,916; Gruene Road, RPS Group, $282,576; Guadalupe River Park, Freese and Nichols Inc., $57,734; Callen’s Castle, Luck Design Team, $32,485; Main Library expansion, 720 Design, $116,441; Solms Road, Westwood Professional Services Inc., $180,321; River Road, Poznecki-Camarillo LLC, $257,520; and H-E-B Soccer Field, Luck Design Team, $32,610.
The Roadway Impact Fee Program currently funds the proposed Kowald Lane project and there are remaining funds in the contract for a public meeting and costs update.
The proposed downtown right of way enhancements, Orion Drive, Faust Street/Nacogdoches Avenue drainage and northwest community park projects are still in preliminary design scope and fee negotiations.
City staffers anticipate getting design contract approval for preliminary design for those projects for City Council consideration on June 13.
Council members previously approved the issuance of a $3 million tax note to fund preliminary design for the proposed projects.
According to Garry Ford, the city’s transportation and capital improvements director, the preliminary design phase includes determining and evaluating the project’s scope, limits and design concepts, feasibility and constraints, phasing opportunities, detailed cost estimates and alternate funding opportunities.
Council members targeted around $180 million in capital projects needing preliminary design or an update. The targeted amount was based on available funds for preliminary design, not the proposed bond amount, estimated at about $140 million without requiring a tax rate increase.
Council members previously approved the issuance of a $3 million tax note to fund the preliminary design phase for the projects.
Other projects under consideration for the 2023 bond include improvements on the Comal River, specifically the last public exit as a preliminary design is in progress, the Tube Chute, with a conceptual design process underway and Dry Comal Creek Greenway Segment 2, which will undergo a feasibility study and conceptual design process.
Contractors will conduct the preliminary review starting this month until September.
The Bond Advisory Committee will return in September and October to review the preliminary design information and funding capacity and then recommend the projects for possible inclusion on the 2023 bond ballot to council members.
Council members will review preliminary design information, funding capacity, and the bond committee’s recommendation in November and December.
In January, council members are expected to finalize the list of projects and call for an election, tentatively scheduled for May 2023.
In other action...
• Consented to the creation of the Flying W Municipal Utility District within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Comal County and authorized the city manager to approve a development agreement with Aguilas Robles LLC and MJD Endeavors.
• Consented to the creation of the Comal County Municipal Utility District No. 3 within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Comal County and approved a development agreement with 306 Properties LP.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning from “R-2” Single and Two-Family District to “R-3L” Multifamily Low-Density District with a special use permit to allow a one-family dwelling at 586 Granada Drive.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning from “M-2” Heavy Industrial District to “C-O” Commercial Office District with a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a residential structure at 569 Wright Ave.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family residence in the “C-3” Commercial District addressed at 455 Beaty St.
• Killed for lack of a second, the first reading of a proposed rezoning of about 11.269 acres from “C-3” Commercial District and “R-2” Single-family and Two-family District to “MU-B” High-Intensity Mixed-Use District at 3119 IH 35 S.
• Approved the District 2 council member’s appointment of Brian Blevins to the Ethics Commission for a term ending May 29, 2025.
• Approved a $1.76 million contract with Enterprise Fleet Management to facilitate the lease-purchase of 30 police-ready vehicles.
• Authorized the city manager to sign a development agreement with HK Porter LLC as a condition of a resolution consenting to the creation of Comal County Municipal Utility District No. 4.
• Approved the sale of a 2020 HUD manufactured home located at 333 E. Klingemann St. to New Braunfels Utilities for $65,000.
• Approved a professional services contract amendment at a cost not to exceed $161,437 with Vickrey & Associates for the final design of Alligator Creek Trail (West), located at the 46-acre greenbelt along Alligator Creek.
• Approved a $351,757 purchase with Library Interiors of Texas for library furniture for the Westside Community Center addition.
• Approved an amendment to a 2011 development agreement with Dorthlin R. Wilson and Leroy E. Wilson regarding a 179-acre tract located off Coyote Run within the extraterritorial jurisdiction by reducing the total acreage.
• Approved a $2 million purchase with Chastang Enterprises-Houston LLC for six automated side load collection vehicles for the Solid Waste and Recycling Division.
• Approved a $56,962 contract with EDC Moving Systems for the relocation of the New Braunfels Police Department.
