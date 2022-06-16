New Braunfels City Council members on Monday continued down the road toward a potential 2023 bond election, approving preliminary design contracts for three projects under consideration for inclusion on the ballot.
Council members approved contracts for downtown right-of-way enhancements to Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for $129,516 and Orion Drive for $247,432 and for a potential northwest community park project to PROS Consulting, Inc. for $10,000.
The proposed Orion Drive project from Goodwin Lane and the city limits would include improving the existing two-lane road with turn lanes at major intersections, constructing drainage infrastructure and pedestrian facilities and improving the railroad crossing.
The city is looking to acquire 40 to 60 acres of land for park development in the northwest area of the city. That project would include property identification and acquisition, conceptual design and design and phased construction.
Council members on May 23 approved contract awards for 17 projects which had completed scope and fee negotiations.
The proposed Faust Street/Nacogdoches Avenue drainage project is still in preliminary design scope and fee negotiations. Council members could consider awarding the design contract at the June 27 meeting.
The proposed project’s scope includes Improving drainage systems on Faust Street, Nacogdoches Avenue and connecting streets, improving drainage systems located in Comal Avenue, improving outfall to the Guadalupe River and controlling riverbank erosion and installing curb, gutter and inlets.
Council members previously approved the issuance of a $3 million tax note to fund preliminary design for the proposed projects.
In other action during Monday’s meeting,
• Approved the issuance of up to $74.75 million of “City of New Braunfels, Texas, utility system revenue refunding bonds, series 2022,” pledging the net revenues of the City’s waterworks, sanitary sewer and electric light and power systems to the payment of the principal of and interest on said bonds; enacting provisions incident and related to the issuance, payment, security, sale and delivery of said bonds.
• Consented to the issuance of $5 million in unlimited tax road bonds by Comal County Water Improvement District No. 1A, a water improvement district located within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
• Took no action on items consenting to the creation of Guadalupe County Municipal Utility District No. 5 within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, consisting of about 299.78 acres located on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 725, west of The Bandit Golf Course in the Long Creek subdivision and south of the intersection of Altwein Lane and FM 725, and authorizing the city manager to approve a development agreement with Highlander NB One.
• Took no action on items consenting to the creation of the Flying W Municipal Utility District within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Comal County, consisting of about 362 acres situated on the west side of FM 1102, north of Havenwood at Hunters Crossing Subdivision, Units 1 and 2 and south of Unit 3, across from the intersection of Watson Lane West, and authorizing the city manager to approve a development agreement with Aguilas Robles, LLC and MJD Endeavors, LLC.
• Approved the District 2 council member’s appointment of Charles Allan Wentt to the Transportation and Traffic Advisory Board for a term ending May 31, 2025.
• Approved a $219,333 professional services agreement with The Goodman Corporation for full design services of the Common Street pedestrian improvement project.
• Approved a resolution setting a public hearing to amend the water and wastewater impact fees.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with New Braunfels Utilities for the payment of funds not to exceed $40,000 for a temporary, part-time Watershed Educator position at the Headwaters at the Comal and educational materials.
• Approved an amendment to the interlocal agreement with the city of San Marcos and Texas State University to support the annual stormwater conference and stormwater pollution prevention public education programming.
• Approved a $68,505 professional services agreement with Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc. for design services for improvements at the intersection of FM 1044 and County Line Road.
• Approved a $75,356 professional services agreement with Alliance Transportation Group for design services for improvements at the intersection of FM 1044 and Schmidt Avenue.
• Approved a $9.6 million contract with D. Wilson Construction Company for the construction of Fire Station No. 7, a $57,552 task order with Raba Kistner for materials testing services and a $193,500 contract modification with Hill International. Funding for the project comes from the Creekside TIRZ.
• Approved an amendment to a professional services agreement with the Law Offices of Ryan Henry for representation in the River Ranch RV Resort Park litigation.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning from “M-2” Heavy Industrial District to “C-O” Commercial Office District with a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a residential structure at 569 Wright Ave.
Council member Shane Hines was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.