The New Braunfels school district is now accepting nominations for the new high school’s mascot and school colors along with possible names for its newest elementary school.
Long Creek High School is set to open in 2024 with its sophomore class, who will be juniors in 2025 and be a full fledged high school when they become seniors in 2026.
Recently, the district drew the boundary line between the two high schools with those living east of IH-35 attending the new high school and students west of IH-35 going to New Braunfels High School.
“With the school's attendance boundaries set, we are ready to start the process to select the school's mascot and school colors,” Superintendent Cade Smith smith.
Members of the community can submit their suggestions to compliment the blue and white of the Unicorns by filling out a form, which can be found here.
The new elementary school located in the Legend Pond subdivision on the far east side of the district — needs a name. The school, which was part of the 2018 bond, will open its doors for the 2024-2025 school year.
“As with any new facility in NBISD, the district has a process to name each new school or facility,” Smith said. “The process involves working with the community to compile recommendations on names to take before the school board. This is an important process and one that will connect the school and community in which it serves.”
Nominations, which are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, should follow the nomination guidelines according to district's board policy.
Under the policy, name suggestions should represent a historical or geographical location, a historical community, an individual or family who made a significant contribution to public education within the district, or a national figure with ties to public education. Additionally, each submission should include a reason for the chosen name.
To nominate a name visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.