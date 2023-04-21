New Braunfels’ four mayoral candidates answered questions in an hour-and-a-half debate hosted by the New Braunfels Conservatives this week.
The debate took place on April 17 and consisted of two different rounds of questions.
One round had questions from the candidates, and the other consisted of questions from the audience.
The first round had some inquiries that were directed at individual candidates.
Neal Linnartz, an attorney, was asked why he argued against the idea of the Crime Control Prevention District as President of the Economic Development Corporation (EDC).
Linnartz clarified that he was not president at the time the idea was discussed and did not advocate against the idea.
“We spend 51% of our budget currently on public safety,” Linnartz said. “I’ve sat down with the police chief, and I’ve sat down with Police Officers Association, and the Police Officers Association said that they agreed with me that they should be funded out of the general fund.”
Edward Martinez Jr., an Army veteran, was asked what would be the first thing he would do as mayor. He said he would want to see what’s going on behind the scenes and plans to be the people’s representative.
“You gotta have the right person in there to step up to the plate and take the slate,” Martinez said. “That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to represent you; you can only do that with someone who’s not scared.”
Michael Alexander French, an intelligence analyst, was asked what he would do about the growth that is harming the water situation and how it is affecting the community and the police.
“Our water supplies are completely depleting; our recharge zones, they’re not working,” French said. “They’re a failed product of the EDC. They’re a failed product. They have done so much to hurt this community … I want to fix that.”
George Green, an Army veteran and former educator, was asked what his greatest accomplishment on the city council was.
“We accomplished a lot when I was on council back then,” Green said. “One of the first ones that I was able to get done was the sidewalk at Lone Star Elementary. That was very (pivotal) because the students were walking in the streets in order to get to class.”
The second round, consisting of audience questions, had more controversial inquiries.
One question posed to the four men asked their thoughts on the possibility of drag shows with children in attendance in the City of New Braunfels.
French was the first to answer the question and said he did not support drag shows in the presence of children and found it inappropriate.
“I’m kind of amazed that this highly political question came to a guy who’s going to be mayor. It’s really, really a sick, sick thing,” French said.
Green also was against drag shows with children around and said that children are impressionable.
“When I become your mayor, we’re not going to compromise that at all,” Green said. “Your kids are our treasure … I wish they had the same type of upbringing we had back in New Braunfels 40 and 50 years ago, but we’re gonna have to make it like it was.”
Linnartz and Martinez were brief in their responses, but said they were against the idea.
Another question claimed that, in New Braunfels, there is pornographic material in the children’s section of the library and asked for the candidate’s thoughts as well as what they would do to get rid of it.
French responded by stating he’d fire school board members if the books in question were in school libraries while he was mayor.
“I would make an example of them — that’s what I would do; I would walk up to them in one of their meetings, I would say, ‘Look, take that out today. If not, bye-bye. You’re gone,’” French said. “I would fire all school officials that allow all that stuff to remain in our schools. I would get rid of it. And I would have a big, big bonfire on the ground right at the plaza.”
Both Green and Linnartz said they’d approach the situation differently than French, but agreed that pornographic material did not have a place in the children’s section.
Martinez said he had nothing special to add besides that children should not be messed with.
New Braunfels Conservatives President Anita Valdez encourages the next president of the organization to continue hosting these debates; she said it is important for residents to hear from their potential elected officials.
“Some of those questions this evening were a little bit intense, which is actually important,” Valdez said. “If you’re running for office, people have to know what you know, and what you understand and how you would deal with it.”
(1) comment
"We spend 51% of our budget currently on public safety." That is madness.
