The New Braunfels Conservation Society (NBCS) is hosting its annual Antique Barn Sale & Makers Market this Sunday, May 28.
For the event, the barn located in Historic Old Town will be opened up and various antique items will be sold — in addition to handmade goods.
The funds raised are used to help the conservation society continue its mission to preserve historic buildings in Old Town as well as Comal County, such as the home of Ferdinand Lindheimer — the father of Texas botony.
NBCS looked for makers that were from New Braunfels and the surrounding area. Some available products might be from as close as the nearby farm.
“I love that our show is happening on Memorial Day weekend and many of the makers are veterans,” said Joy Marks, NBCS assistant. “Being that Historic Old Town is a village of German-Texas buildings from the 1800s, we chose makers and artists whose products are all natural and nature-inspired.”
Some of these natural products include items from certified beekeepers and herbalists, wood and metal art, tea made from olive leaves, jams, baked goods and native plants.
Additionally, food trucks will be available that will sell funnel cakes, agua frescas and even frog legs.
The sale is a free event to attend and allows well-mannered furry friends to join in as long as they are on a leash.
The event will be located at 1300 Church Hill Dr., and will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
