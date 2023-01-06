Caves aren’t something one often finds growing up on a chicken farm — that’s why Orion Knox Jr., one of the cavers responsible for discovering Natural Bridge Caverns, decided to build one himself.
“He wanted a cave so bad and he didn’t have a cave on their family’s property, so he just went ahead and dug one,” said Brad Wuest, the president and CEO of Natural Bridge Caverns.
Knox eventually went from creating caves to exploring them.
His penchant for caves eventually led to his biggest discovery in 1960 when Knox, accompanied by several other cavers, uncovered one of the largest natural caverns in Texas.
It was this discovery that helped create Natural Bridge Caverns — a natural gem that’s seen millions of visitors since it opened.
Knox made his final visit to the place where it all began during the Christmas at the Caverns event before passing away on Dec. 31 at 81 years old, but his legacy remains within the cave’s walls.
Knox’s contributions to caving will continue to open new realms of geological and archaeological exploration and inspire new generations to pick up where he left off.
“I feel like without his contribution, it probably wouldn’t be what it is today,” Wuest said. “He made a huge impact.”
At the time of the discovery, the land the caverns sat on belonged to the Wuest family, who developed a close relationship with Knox over the years.
It took more than a little convincing when Knox and the group of cavers approached the woman running Wuest Ranch about exploring a large sinkhole with a natural rock bridge going across it.
“They somehow managed to convince this stubborn, hard-headed German woman to let them go cave exploring,” Wuest said. “She was reluctant at first, but she said there was just something about (Knox) and those boys.”
The cavers were taken to the entrance and on their fourth trip to the site found a small, tight crawlway about 22 inches wide with areas as low as 11 inches between the floor and ceiling.
Knox was the first to take the plunge into the unknown.
“(Knox) was fearless,” Wuest said. “He was wise … but he was not afraid to do anything.”
Just 60 feet in, Knox popped into the anteroom where he continued to unravel the mysteries of the caverns.
Over several expeditions, the team discovered a mile and a half of giant cavern chambers, huge rock formations and passageways with larger chambers — some large enough to fit an entire football field.
“It’s really special to go caving at Natural Bridge Caverns and go to many of these areas where I know (Knox) was the very first human to ever be there — he was the first one to see it and his footprints are the very first ones there,” Wuest said.
Knox continued to explore the caverns up until 2019, when he helped make another huge discovery.
In 2019 Knox and a few other cavers uncovered a way to get through a passageway inside a large dome pit outside the reach of the public.
“It’s incredible that even at 78 he was still passionate about caving and was still ready, willing and able to get down there and get dirty,” Wuest said.
During his time caving, Knox explored caves across the state, Mexico and Arizona.
His passion for caving even transcended into his personal life when Knox met his wife through caving and they later became a legendary surveying duo.
“They were like a caving power couple,” Wuest said.
In addition to caving, Knox made his mark on the preservation of Texas nature by working for Texas Parks and Wildlife as a park planner and became the head of the Historic Sites branch for Texas Parks.
His caving work also paved the way to similar talents such as photography, cave surveying, sketching and cartography. Using his gift for cartography, Knox created the first map of Natural Bridge Caverns.
Knox’s love for Natural Bridge Caverns knows no bounds, and it will be the site of his final resting place.
Natural Bridge Caverns plans to host a special commemoration to honor the explorer’s legacy. To help carry on his mission, they ask memorial donations be made to the Texas Cave Management Association, which works to help preserve caves in Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.