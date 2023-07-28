For members of the New Braunfels Community Chorale, participating in rehearsals and performing concerts has been an outlet for friendship, musical therapy and a pursuit of excellence.
They will begin rehearsals Aug. 15 for their next concert season. Titled “All You Need Is Love,” the Nov. 5 concert will be a fun-filled, groovy look at the music of the ’60s and early ’70s. It will represent more than 25 performers, including The Beatles, Bill Withers, The Carpenters, The Who and more.
The chorale comprises professionals, semi-professionals and people who are passionate about singing, said Linda McPeak, who has been a member of the chorale for more than 20 years. There are no auditions required to become a member of the group, and those who wish to join should just show up to the first rehearsal a few minutes early. Chorale dues are $25 per person or $40 per couple to help defray chorale costs, although scholarships are available.
Beginning Aug. 15, rehearsals will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Cross Lutheran Church sanctuary located at 2171 Common St. Each concert season includes a minimum of 12 rehearsals and a handful of community outreach performances. One of these performances is at Johnson Furniture as part of the annual Waissalfest, as the store’s owner and her mother were original members of the chorale back in 1979, McPeak said.
Jody Bagley Leifeste, the chorale’s artistic director and accompanist, holds bachelors degrees in music education in both piano and voice as well as masters degrees in music performance and choral conducting. McPeak said she is a great teacher who patiently molds participants into a cohesive group for wonderful performances.
McPeak thinks the chorale is a great place for those who love to sing to find community, as she said she would not have met her friend and member Kay Zwart if it not for the chorale. Zwart has been a member for 5 years, with one of her favorite memories being getting to wear a poodle skirt and sing in a 1950s-themed show called “Let’s Go to the Hop.”
With each concert season having a different theme, there are a variety of opportunities for members to sing formal versus casual music.
“I see our chorale’s focus as excellence in choral music,” Zwart said. “Coming to this group made me a better singer for my passion, which is to sing at my church… It’s really helped me to hone my skills.”
And with this focus comes the power of music to move people to tears, encourage reflection and bring goose bumps to audience members and performers alike. A rewarding aspect of the chorale is the opportunity to perform and witness the audience engaged in and connect with the music, McPeak said.
Whether it’s patriotic melodies, requiems or next concert’s fun-filled and groovy 60s music, the musical selections and performances have purpose. One way or another, they will touch people’s hearts, McPeak said.
As a nonprofit, the chorale is always looking for patron assistance with costs such as purchasing music, bringing in guest musicians, director and accompanist fees, building use and more. For those who enjoy singing, making friends and performing, the community chorale is the place to be, McPeak said. For additional information, contact McPeak at 830-660-6759.
