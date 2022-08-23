After soaking up the last rays of summer vacation, students arrived on buses, rode in cars and walked the sidewalks to make it to the first day of classes.
New Braunfels and Comal ISDs, which usually begin on separate days, welcomed students back to school on a cloudy Tuesday morning with plenty of rain as the day wore on.
Despite the unusual weather conditions, there was a general feeling of excitement from teachers and students — especially at Walnut Springs Elementary.
The students of Walnut Springs were greeted as they stepped out of cars with bubbles and some staff members dressed as unicorns to begin the start of the new school year.
“We are excited to welcome nearly 10,000 students to New Braunfels ISD this school year!,” NBISD Superintendent Cade Smith said. “We have been getting ready for them all summer and are looking forward to an amazing year.”
Comal’s rapidly growing school district’s back-to-school celebrations were spread out over its 25 campuses with over 27,000 students filling the hallways district wide.
“We are excited to start the new year and to see all of our students and families again,” said Steve Stanford, the executive director of communications for Comal ISD.
While the district didn’t allow parents inside for safety and security reasons, parents walked their children to the door for the first day of school — with some campuses offering a little extra help along the way.
The fifth graders of Kinder Ranch Elementary welcomed students and their families with posters and helped direct younger students to their classrooms.
Some campuses celebrated the start of school with music, and teachers and administrators were sure to greet students with friendly faces.
