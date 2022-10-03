New Braunfels saw an overall decrease of about $278,978 or 6.8% in sales tax revenue received in September compared to the same month last year, according to numbers released from the Comptroller’s Office.
When the various adjustments to the monthly payment were removed, net sales tax collections were down 7.3%.
The September allocation is based on sales made in July by businesses reporting tax monthly.
“The July collections are slightly higher than anticipated given the continued impact of sales tax losses from HD Supply,” Assistant City Manager Jared Werner said. “When looking at some of the industry-specific performance for the July collections, general services, retail services, professional services and miscellaneous services were the categories that experienced the highest levels of growth. Conversely, wholesale markets and manufacturing were the categories that declined for the July collections. The July collections showed sustained growth in certain sectors that are continuing to mitigate a portion of the expected loss in the wholesale markets industry.”
With the release of the July figures, total sales taxes collections in fiscal year 2022 have increased by 9% through 10 months of the fiscal year, according to Werner.
New Braunfels will receive about $3.9 million in sales tax revenue generated from July transactions.
Comal County also saw a decrease in sales tax revenue, receiving about $2 million in September, down about 1.1% compared to a year ago.
Guadalupe County received nearly $1.1 million, an increase of 22%.
Bulverde received $262,154 in September, an increase of about 10.86% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $45,757, a 24% increase from a year ago.
Cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts across the state received $1.04 billion in local sales tax allocations for September, 13.1% more than last year.
