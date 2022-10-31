New Braunfels saw an overall decrease of about $72,863 or 1.9% in sales tax revenue received in October compared to the same month last year, according to figures released from the Comptroller’s Office.
When the various adjustments to the monthly payment were removed, net sales tax collections were down 2.1%.
The October allocation is based on sales conducted in August by businesses reporting tax monthly.
“The August collections continued a trend of being higher than anticipated given the continued impact of sales tax losses from HD Supply,” said Assistant City Manager Jared Werner. “When looking at some of the industry-specific performance for the August collections, general services, retail services, professional services and manufacturing services were the categories that experienced the highest level of growth. Conversely, wholesale markets and miscellaneous were the categories that declined for the August collections.”
Werner added that the collections from August sales showed continued growth in various sectors that are continuing to mitigate a portion of the expected loss in the wholesale markets industry.
The city’s check from the Comptroller’s Office in October totaled about $3.8 million.
According to Werner, total sales taxes collections in fiscal year 2022 have increased by 7.9% through eleven months of the fiscal year.
The following monthly collection will be the last month in the 2022 fiscal year.
Comal County also saw a decrease in sales tax revenue, receiving nearly $2 million from August sales, down about 1.6% compared to a year ago.
Guadalupe County received nearly $1.2 million, an increase of 25% compared to last year.
Bulverde received $249,509, an increase of about 16.3% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge received $43,137, down 1.9% from a year ago.
State sales tax revenue totaled $3.69 billion in September, 17.2% more than a year ago, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The majority of September sales tax revenue is based on sales made in August and remitted to the agency in September.
State sales tax collections continued to climb rapidly in September, Hegar said, with solid growth in receipts from all major economic sectors.
“Surging receipts from non-retail sectors indicate that the exceptionally strong spending by businesses in recent months continued unabated,” Hegar said. “Spurred in part by inflation in building materials and other business input prices, the mining, construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors have each exhibited double-digit growth in sales tax remittances for 10 or more consecutive months.
Receipts from retail trade and restaurants grew moderately and at less than the rate of consumer price inflation, reflecting potentially higher shares of household budgets being allocated to rent, groceries and transportation expenses — items not subject to sales tax — in response to inflation.
Receipts from online shopping, building material and home improvement stores, automotive dealers and parts stores all had double-digit increases compared to last September.
However, receipts from clothing, electronics and appliances, and furniture and home furnishings stores were little changed, while receipts from general merchandisers and sporting goods and hobby stores were down from a year ago.
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in September was up 14.9% compared with the same period a year ago.
