As more businesses and residents move to the Creekside area, New Braunfels and Comal County officials want to use property and sales tax revenue to support walking and bike trail projects.
Officials are considering whether to use about $5 million in revenue from the Creekside tax increment reinvestment zone, or TIRZ, on the East Alligator Creek Trail Project.
New Braunfels’ assistant city manager Jerry Warner said that a developer would dedicate the property behind Target to the city to allow for those trail improvements.
“It should open up a lot of opportunities to either walk or bike into Creekside, as opposed to driving,” Warner said.
The work would cross FM 306 and wrap around existing or planned neighborhoods.
Major improvements would likely focus on trails between Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Resolute Baptist Hospital property.
Warner said that the TIRZ has capacity for additional investment.
Revenue projections for 2032, when the TIRZ is scheduled to end, range from $4.6 million to $6 million.
Reinvestment zone revenues come from city and county property taxes and sales taxes.
Warner said that officials want to sustain the economic success of the funding mechanism by supporting businesses that fit a changing market for entertainment, shopping and dining.
“It really is vital that these developments have continued investment and continue to be more of a work, shop, live and play destination, if you will, to be successful for both the city and the county,” he said.
The proposal also seeks to use Creekside TIRZ funds to widen Babarosa Road and Saur Lane from FM1101 to Saengerhalle Road.
“The two lane road … would change to four-lane road with a median, with a 6-foot sidewalk on one side and a 10-foot concrete shared use path on the other,” Warner said. “Again, trying to promote that non-vehicular access to the area.”
Officials want to rely on TIRZ revenue for about $4.5 million of the $20 million proposal.
About $10 million would come from the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The city is seeking voter approval for another $4.5 million in this year’s bond election.
The proposals would add about 130 acres to the existing 550-acre reinvestment zone boundary.
It would mark the fourth time officials have amended the Creekside TIRZ boundaries.
The TIRZ board and the New Braunfels city council recently approved the proposal.
The Comal County Commissioners Court is expected to vote on the proposed boundaries and project funding at the March 30 meeting.
